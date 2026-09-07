Colton Fisher Caps Rough Week with Sprint Invaders Sweep in Quincy

From Bill Wright

QUINCY, IL (September 6, 2026) — Colton Fisher has had everything from truck issues this week to a destroyed sprint car on Friday. By Sunday night, he had a new car assembled and was flawless in a sweep at Quincy Raceway in Quincy, Illinois. The Danville, Iowa native earned $2,000 for his third career win with the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders, and his first at Quincy.

Sawyer Phillips, who won with the Sprint Invaders Saturday night in West Liberty, Iowa, and entered the weekend in a four-way battle in points atop the standings, spun to avoid another car before the feature began and surrendered his starting spot in turn two.

Fisher led from the outset in the 20-lap main event, ahead of Cody Wehrle, Tasker Phillips, Tony Shilling and Alex Vande Voort. Fisher was into traffic on lap nine. Just before Sawyer Phillips spun after climbing into the top ten.

After the restart, Tasker Phillips slid in front of Wehrle for second, but that pass was negated when the tenth running McCain Richards spun in turn one.

The final eleven laps went non-stop and Fisher was never seriously challenged. Tasker passed Wehrle briefly for second, but Wehrle was able to drive back under him and hold onto second. Shilling, making his first Sprint Invaders appearance in eleven years, finished fourth. Jaden Alexander battled hard with Vande Voort and passed him on lap eleven for fifth, but Vande Voort would win the battle of young Knoxville drivers and hold onto the spot.

Jackson Gray would advance to finish sixth ahead of Alexander, Sawyer Phillips, Joey Moughan and Dustin Clark. Tasker Phillips and Fisher won the heats and Fisher also won the Dash. Ryan Jamison had something break and flipped over the turn one wall in hot laps. He was uninjured, as was Nate Parks, who flipped during his heat race.

“Honestly, it’s been a long week,” said Fisher. “I’ve had my truck in the shop for a couple of months after blowing the head gaskets and ended up having to put new heads on. It’s been long nights just back to back to back for the last two weeks. I crashed the hell out of my primary car Friday with the 410. All we had in the shop was a bare frame. It was brand new with nothing even bolted on it. It’s been two more long days getting this thing put together and we barely made it here. It felt great. I felt like (the lapped traffic) wasn’t trying to run the top. With me running the top, that made running in lapped traffic pretty easy. I knew we’d come up on them quick the way the track was. The difference between running the curb and not was a lot. Luckily, we didn’t have any issues.”

“This place is one of my favorites,” said Wehrle. “I used to despite it when I was younger. As I’ve matured as a driver and slowed myself down a little bit, it’s become one of my favorites. I think it showcases the guys who have talent and don’t necessarily have the best equipment. That’s what I like. That’s two years in a row we’ve had nice clean racing, and it’s been good for the fans. That puts a smile on your face. We were getting better at the end. Colton had an awesome race, and he’s another one that I really like racing with. He’s a tough competitor. We needed this (after retiring early in Saturday’s race).”

“All weekend I’ve had some good restart that have got called back,” said Tasker. “The one that sticks is usually the one I don’t want to. I was good racing with (Wehrle). We’ve had some good clean racing, especially at this track. It was fun, but that dang old point racing. I was extra slow and wanted to leave him room so I didn’t take myself out. Top three…we’ll take it. I’m tired of these podiums, but it’s a good problem to have.”

Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders

Quincy Raceways

Quincy, Illinois

Sunday, September 6, 2026

K1 Racegear Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[1]

2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[5]

3. 11X-Jaden Alexander[2]

4. 99-Joey Moughan[4]

5. 16-Dustin Clark[6]

6. 71-Nathan Murders[3]

7. 31-McCain Richards[7]

8. 9-Daniel Bergquist[8]

Woodworth Attorney at Law Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 11-Colton Fisher[1]

2. 47-Tony Shilling[4]

3. 7G-Jackson Gray[2]

4. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[6]

5. 40C-Cody Wehrle[8]

6. 88S-Riley Scott[3]

7. 9L-Lincoln Martin[5]

8. 17-Nate Parks[7]

Bring Fuel Agriland FS, Inc Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 11-Colton Fisher[1]

2. 40C-Cody Wehrle[2]

3. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[3]

4. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[5]

5. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[4]

6. 47-Tony Shilling[6]

Collision Center A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 11-Colton Fisher[1]

2. 40C-Cody Wehrle[2]

3. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[4]

4. 47-Tony Shilling[6]

5. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[5]

6. 7G-Jackson Gray[8]

7. 11X-Jaden Alexander[7]

8. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[3]

9. 99-Joey Moughan[9]

10. 16-Dustin Clark[10]

11. 88S-Riley Scott[12]

12. 9-Daniel Bergquist[14]

13. 31-McCain Richards[13]

14. 71-Nathan Murders[11]

15. 9L-Lincoln Martin[15]