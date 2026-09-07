Daggett Sweeps GLSS Weekend; Stambaugh Secures Fifth Point Title

CRYSTAL, MI (September 6, 2026) — Dustin Daggett completed a weekend sweep to close out the regular season for the Great Lakes Super Sprints Sunday night at Crystal Motor Speedway.

Backing up his victory Friday night at Winston Motor Speedway, Daggett took the lead from John Ivy on lap seven and led the remaining 18 circuits for the victory.

Max Stambaugh, Ivy, Van Gurley Jr, and Chase Dunham rounded out the top five.

Stambaugh’s second place finish secured the Michigan portion of the point championship by 11 markers over Daggett and his fifth overall GLSS point title.

The Great Lakes Super Sprints season continues September 18th and 19th with a non-point race for the Northern Sprint Car Nationals at Ohsweken Speedway in Ohsweken, Ontario Canada before heading to Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio on September 25th as part of the 4-Crown Nationals.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway

Crystal, Michigan

Sunday, September 6, 2026

Ti22 Performance Qualifying (99 Laps)

1. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 12.929[8]

2. 66-Chase Dunham, 13.052[5]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.160[1]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman, 13.222[7]

5. 85-Dustin Daggett, 13.245[16]

6. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 13.315[11]

7. 23D-Devon Dobie, 13.368[9]

8. 24-Kobe Allison, 13.515[2]

9. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.535[15]

10. 5I-John Ivy, 13.611[17]

11. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 13.637[4]

12. 88N-Frank Neill, 13.778[10]

13. 27K-Zac Broughman, 13.918[21]

14. 38-Chase Ridenour, 13.954[14]

15. 67-Kevin Martens, 13.956[18]

16. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 13.958[19]

17. 13T-Andy Teunessen, 14.122[12]

18. 7A-AJ Aldrich, 14.245[20]

19. 18-Brian Razum, 14.594[13]

20. 31-Jim Girard, 14.763[3]

21. 23-Tank Brakenberry, 15.124[6]

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Van Gurley Jr[1]

2. 5I-John Ivy[4]

3. 23D-Devon Dobie[3]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]

5. 27K-Zac Broughman[5]

6. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[6]

7. 18-Brian Razum[7]

Beacon Bridge Markets Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 66-Chase Dunham[1]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]

3. 24-Kobe Allison[3]

4. 38-Chase Ridenour[5]

5. 49-Brian Ruhlman[4]

6. 13T-Andy Teunessen[6]

7. 31-Jim Girard[7]

Northwood University Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]

2. 49T-Gregg Dalman[2]

3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[3]

4. 88N-Frank Neill[4]

5. 7A-AJ Aldrich[6]

6. 67-Kevin Martens[5]

7. 23-Tank Brakenberry[7]

MacAllister CAT Feature (25 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]

3. 5I-John Ivy[1]

4. 13-Van Gurley Jr[3]

5. 66-Chase Dunham[6]

6. 24-Kobe Allison[8]

7. 49T-Gregg Dalman[5]

8. 38-Chase Ridenour[11]

9. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[9]

10. 23D-Devon Dobie[7]

11. 7C-Phil Gressman[10]

12. 49-Brian Ruhlman[14]

13. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[16]

14. 27K-Zac Broughman[13]

15. 88N-Frank Neill[12]

16. 67-Kevin Martens[18]

17. 7A-AJ Aldrich[15]

18. 13T-Andy Teunessen[17]

19. 18-Brian Razum[19]

20. 31-Jim Girard[20]

21. 23-Tank Brakenberry[21]