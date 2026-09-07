Sitterly Scores Sixth Oswego Classic Title

OSWEGO, N.Y. (September 5, 2026) — Otto Sitterly joined an elite group of drivers as a six time winner of the 70th Annual Budweiser International Classic Sunday at Oswego Speedway.

Sitterly joined Nolan Swift, Bentley Warren, and Greg Furlong as the only drivers to win the 200 lap event on six occasions by taking the lead from Dave Shullick Jr. on lap 190 and driving away to a 3.429 second advantage at the finish.

Shullick, Dave Danzer, Tyler Shullick, and Michael Barnes rounded out the top five.

Davie Cliff won the winged 350 supermodifieD-Main while Mike Bruce won the small block supermodified main event.

70th Budweiser International Classic

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, New York

Sunday, September 5, 2026

Supermodifieds

A-Main (200 Laps)

1. 7-Otto Sitterly[1]

2. 95-Dave Shullick Jr[3]

3. 52-Dave Danzer[4]

4. 96-Tyler Shullick[13]

5. 68-Michael Barnes[10]

6. 14-Jeffrey Battle[15]

7. 94-Logan Rayvals[11]

8. 6-Josh Sokolic[8]

9. 72JR-Junior Farrelly[20]

10. 41-Kyle Perry[24]

11. 90-Jack Patrick[25]

12. O1-Dan Connors Jr[2]

13. 54-Camden Proud[17]

14. 27-Anthony Nocella[18]

15. 15-Michael Muldoon Jr[6]

16. 22-Mike McVetta[14]

17. O2-Brandon Bellinger[9]

18. 78-Mark Sammut[23]

19. 55-Mike Netishen[21]

20. O5-Jeff Abold[12]

21. 0-Nick Snyder[19]

22. 98T-Tyler Thompson[5]

23. 11-Aric Iosue[7]

24. 83-Lou LeVea Jr[16]

25. 99-Dave Cliff[22]

26. 35-Carter Gates[26]

27. 75-Gene Lee Gibson[27]

350 Supermodifieds

A-Main (50 Laps)

1. 50-Dave Cliff[2]

2. 68-Dawson Hawksby[4]

3. 22-Mike Bruce[8]

4. 4-Rob Wirth[7]

5. 39-Eddie Witkum Jr[3]

6. 21-Ryan Battle[5]

7. 79-Talen Hawksby[1]

8. 55-Mike Netishen[14]

9. 5-Joey Scanlon[9]

10. 12-John Leonard[12]

11. 91-Barry Kingsley[15]

12. 7-Brendan Young[11]

13. 20-Kyle Perry[6]

14. 47-Jim Storace[10]

15. 69-Clayton Karl[13]

16. 0-Savannah Simmons[17]

17. 98-Josh Sokolic[16]

Small Block Supermodifieds

A-Main (60 Laps)

1. 22-Mike Bruce[4]

2. 77-Cameron Rowe[2]

3. 44-Shaun Gosselin[7]

4. 3J-CJ Crawford[6]

5. 4-Rob Pullen[10]

6. 10-Bryan Haynes[3]

7. 13-Russ Brown[9]

8. 54-Tim Proud[15]

9. 1-Andy Jodway[13]

10. 9-Griffin Miller[17]

11. 88-Brad Haynes[25]

12. 62-DJ Shuman[11]

13. 11-Tyler Cooper[14]

14. 18-Trevor Haynes[12]

15. 90-Greg O’Connor[8]

16. 7-Cameron Rowe Jr[16]

17. 41-Alex Hoag[22]

18. 31-Matt Magner[1]

19. 52-Barry Kingsley[19]

20. 27-Steven Bradshaw[24]

21. 23-Brian Sobus[5]

22. 73-Drew Pascuzzi[26]

23. 47-Matt Matteson[18]

24. 29-Mackenzie Coleman[23]

25. 35-AJ Larkin[21]

26. 20-Tessa Crawford[20]