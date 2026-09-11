Saturday Portion of the Commonwealth Clash Rained Out

SARVER, PA (September 11, 2026) — The Saturday night portion of the Commonwealth Clash featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series, Winged 410 Sprint Cars, and RUSH Racing Series has been cancelled due to predicted rain showers throughout Saturday.

The USAC National Sprint Cars return to action for two nights in Indiana starting Friday, September 18th at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis, Indiana before heading south on Saturday, September 19th to the Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana.