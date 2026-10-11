FORMAT ANNOUNCED FOR HOAG MEMORIAL, EVENT WILL PAY $4000-TO-WIN

By Marty Czekala

An exciting two-day event will close the 2026 A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints season as the 305 Sprints head to Outlaw Speedway for the Hoag Memorial, with drivers competing for a $4000 top prize, the richest to-win race of the season.

The format will feature a different type of show compared to your normal CRSA event.

Friday

Friday’s portion of the Hoag Memorial will be a non-winners event, meaning anyone who has not won an A-Main in 2026 in any Sprint Car class is eligible for the CRSA portion. Winners can still enter the Empire Super Sprints portion of the show, just not the CRSA portion.

Drivers will draw for their group and split into an A/B format for timed hot laps, green-white-checkered. The top three times from each group will be inverted. Group one will set up the inside row while group two sets the outside row for the A-Main.

The feature will be 15 laps and pay $250 to win.

Saturday

Drivers will draw for groups. Timed hot laps will once again be split into an A/B format, with the top four inverted from each group.

Heats will be 10 laps, with the transfer spots depending on the following.

21-30 cars: Three heats, top six transfer

31-40 cars: Four heats, top five transfer

41-50 cars: Five heats, top four transfer

The heat winner, along with the fastest qualifier from the heat, will advance into the Elab Smokers Boutique Dash. If the heat winner is the fastest timer, the second-fastest timer will advance to the Dash.

The B-Main will line up from finishing position in heats instead of passing points.

The feature remains 25 laps and will pay $4000 to win, $250 to start.

The fastest overall timed hot lap on both nights will earn a bonus. Stay tuned for more details.

If you have questions about the format, call or text Mike Emhof.

The CRSA Sprints are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Stirling Lubricants, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Bicknell Racing Products, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website at www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.