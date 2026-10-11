Zach Daum Wins Thriller at Port City Raceway with POWRi National and West Midgets

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (10/9/26) Zach Daum would use precision and patience to earn his twenty-fifth career feature win battling at Port City Raceway with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues in Night One of the annual Charlene Meents Memorial, after leading the final three laps of the feature event.

Speedy on-track excitement with thirty-four talented entries in the POWRi National and West Midgets would find Kyle Jones starting the action off with quick time in qualifying with a 9.642-second lap. Landon Henry, Zach Daum, Alex Sewell, and Karter Sarff would each notch the heat racing wins, as Bradley Fezard and Drake Edwards would take the B-Feature wins.

Launching the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Zach Daum and Jonathan Beason leading the field as the green flag flew, with Jonathan Beason gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap.

Leading the majority of the feature race, Jonathan Beason would keep Zach Daum and Kale Drake at bay for twenty-six laps, with Kale Drake taking the top spot for a single revolution before Beason would retake the leading pace.

Using late-race dramatics, Zach Daum would use lap traffic and a near-perfect low line to snatch the lead in the closing laps and hold the front of the field over the final restarts. Kale Drake would blast into the second spot as the checkers waved, with one-time leader Jonathan Beason rounding out the podium placements.

“This is so cool,” said Zach Daum in the Tulsa winner’s circle. Adding, “The bottom came in about perfect timing for me when we hit lap traffic. The car is really good right now, and the team is working well together, looking forward to doing tomorrow night again.”

Remaining in the hunt all event, Karter Sarff finished fourth, while Kyle Jones recovered to round out the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues top five finishers in Night One of the annual Charlene Meents Memorial at Port City Raceway.

POWRi National/West Midgets | Port City Raceway | 10/9/26:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 27X-Kyle Jones(9.642)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 3U-Landon Henry

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 14X-Zach Daum

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 8-Alex Sewell

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 7U-Karter Sarff

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 938-Bradley Fezard

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 40D-Drake Edwards

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 14X-Zach Daum

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 11A-Andrew Felker(+12)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 14X-Zach Daum

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/601149

Toyota Racing Development A-Feature (30 Laps): 1. 14X-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 4-Kale Drake[4]; 3. 36-Jonathan Beason[2]; 4. 7U-Karter Sarff[5]; 5. 27X-Kyle Jones[7]; 6. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[10]; 7. 35L-Gaige Weldon[13]; 8. 11A-Andrew Felker[19]; 9. 76-Zane Lawrence[16]; 10. 40D-Drake Edwards[18]; 11. 3U-Landon Henry[3]; 12. 98P-Ryan Padgett[20]; 13. 28-Ace McCarthy[14]; 14. 85-Trey Marcham[9]; 15. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[21]; 16. 938-Bradley Fezard[17]; 17. 8L-Cooper Miller[23]; 18. 40X-Mack Leopard[12]; 19. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 20. 4B-Chelby Hinton[22]; 21. 14F-Kris Carroll[15]; 22. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[8]; 23. 20Q-Brecken Reese[11]

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 938-Bradley Fezard[3]; 2. 11A-Andrew Felker[4]; 3. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[1]; 4. 8L-Cooper Miller[5]; 5. 00-Hank Davis[2]; 6. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[6]; 7. 4K-Kermit Burnam Jr[8]; 8. 5U-Michael Faccinto[7]; 9. (DNS) 4F-Chad Frewaldt

Max Papis Innovations B-Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 40D-Drake Edwards[2]; 2. 98P-Ryan Padgett[1]; 3. 4B-Chelby Hinton[3]; 4. 22-Kobe Simpson[7]; 5. T21-Kade Taylor[4]; 6. 8XL-Christian Miller[6]; 7. 7M-Jordan McCann[8]; 8. (DNS) 75-Deekan McRoberts; 9. (DNS) 6-Brylee Kilmer

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3U-Landon Henry[2]; 2. 4-Kale Drake[3]; 3. 27X-Kyle Jones[4]; 4. 76-Zane Lawrence[1]; 5. 00-Hank Davis[5]; 6. T21-Kade Taylor[6]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[8]; 8. 4K-Kermit Burnam Jr[7]; 9. (DNS) 4F-Chad Frewaldt

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14X-Zach Daum[4]; 2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[1]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[3]; 4. 28-Ace McCarthy[6]; 5. 40D-Drake Edwards[2]; 6. 4B-Chelby Hinton[5]; 7. 8L-Cooper Miller[8]; 8. 22-Kobe Simpson[7]; 9. (DNS) 6-Brylee Kilmer

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 2. 85-Trey Marcham[2]; 3. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[6]; 4. 35L-Gaige Weldon[4]; 5. 98P-Ryan Padgett[5]; 6. 938-Bradley Fezard[7]; 7. 75-Deekan McRoberts[8]; 8. 5U-Michael Faccinto[3]

Engler Machine Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Karter Sarff[1]; 2. 36-Jonathan Beason[4]; 3. 40X-Mack Leopard[2]; 4. 14F-Kris Carroll[5]; 5. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[3]; 6. 11A-Andrew Felker[6]; 7. 8XL-Christian Miller[8]; 8. 7M-Jordan McCann[7]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 1 (3 Laps): 1. 27X-Kyle Jones, 09.642[5]; 2. 4-Kale Drake, 09.792[8]; 3. 3U-Landon Henry, 09.805[4]; 4. 76-Zane Lawrence, 10.062[3]; 5. 00-Hank Davis, 10.083[7]; 6. T21-Kade Taylor, 10.231[1]; 7. 4K-Kermit Burnam Jr, 10.415[6]; 8. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 10.451[2]; 9. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, 11.000[9]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 2 (3 Laps): 1. 14X-Zach Daum, 09.665[3]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 09.715[9]; 3. 40D-Drake Edwards, 09.801[4]; 4. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 09.816[6]; 5. 4B-Chelby Hinton, 09.977[5]; 6. 28-Ace McCarthy, 10.064[7]; 7. 22-Kobe Simpson, 10.137[8]; 8. 8L-Cooper Miller, 10.185[1]; 9. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 11.001[2]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 3 (3 Laps): 1. 35L-Gaige Weldon, 09.744[3]; 2. 5U-Michael Faccinto, 09.927[1]; 3. 85-Trey Marcham, 10.018[6]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell, 10.041[5]; 5. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 10.049[2]; 6. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 10.093[7]; 7. 938-Bradley Fezard, 10.223[8]; 8. 75-Deekan McRoberts, 10.366[4]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 4 (3 Laps): 1. 36-Jonathan Beason, 09.685[5]; 2. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 09.747[4]; 3. 40X-Mack Leopard, 09.921[1]; 4. 7U-Karter Sarff, 09.946[8]; 5. 14F-Kris Carroll, 10.066[2]; 6. 11A-Andrew Felker, 10.080[6]; 7. 7M-Jordan McCann, 10.845[7]; 8. 8XL-Christian Miller, 11.002[3]

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