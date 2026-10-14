Down to One With Two Left in the Battle

From High Limit Racing

The 2026 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing season officially concludes with All-In Championship Weekend this Friday and Saturday, October 16 and 17 at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

The championship standings completely changed during last weekend’s event at Lakeside Speedway with Rico Abreu now leading by just 45 points over Giovanni Scelzi.

Pit passes, camping, two-day and single-day tickets are available for pre-purchase online. A limited number of suite tickets are still available.

If you can’t join Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing at the track, watch every lap live on FloRacing. Friday’s event will also air live on Amazon Prime, Roku and Fubo.

What to Know Before You Go to All-In Championship Weekend (all times central unless otherwise noted):

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates/Suites Open: 4pm

Broadcast Begins: 6pm, CT/7pm, ET

Hot Laps: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Approximately 7pm – 7:20pm

Opening Ceremonies: 7:20pm

Racing Begins: 7:30pm

*The pit area is open to all race fans following the feature event.