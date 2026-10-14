Order Your National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum “Members Only” Steve Kinser Coors Light #11 Die-cast Today!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, October 13, 2026 – The much-anticipated announcement is upon us for the latest “Members Only” National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum die-cast!

Acme Trading Company is producing the beautiful 1:18 scale 1987 Steve Kinser Coors Light #11 sprint car die-cast. The cars are available to members of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. Only 402 cars have been produced! Assure your piece of history by ordering today!

“Mat Long and the folks at Acme Trading Company have done another unbelievable job with this die-cast!” says National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Coordinator, Bill Wright. “This car has been a part of our ‘Tribute to Knoxville Raceway’ exhibit, and the die-cast is like looking at the car sitting in the museum. Steve won a record 56 times in the United States and added two more victories in Australia in 1987! To top it off, the car, currently owned by the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln, Nebraska, will remain in the museum a while longer! This is a great opportunity for our generous members to grab a piece of Steve Kinser’s rich history in the sport of sprint car racing!”

“Members Only” cars from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum sell out quickly, so get yours today!

Up to two die-casts can be ordered ($160 each includes shipping in the United States) by National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum members. To order online, visit www.SprintCarStuff.com. If ordering online, please enter your membership number.

For international orders, or to order domestically by phone, please call 641 842-6176, or 1 800 874-4488.

If you’d like to purchase a die-cast and are not a supporting member, you can get membership information by calling the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 641 842-6176, or doing it online at www.SprintCarStuff.com.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com