Rising Travel Costs Lead to Cancelation of Midget Racing at Millbridge Speedway’s World Championship

SALISBURY, NC (Oct. 13, 2026) – Officials from the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota together with Millbridge Speedway have canceled the Midget racing portion of the track’s Nov. 2-3 World Championship event. With many teams based several hundred miles from the North Carolina venue along with continued excessive travel costs, the decision was made in the best interest of the teams to cancel that portion of the event.

Millbridge is planning to continue racing with Micro Sprints on both Nov. 2-3.

For further updates about the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, visit the Series website and follow the Series social channels.