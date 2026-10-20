Starks Produces Two Championships and 13 Victories During Stellar Season

Inside Line Promotions

PUYALLUP, Wash. (Oct. 19, 2026) – Trey Starks garnered two more track championships and he produced 13 feature triumphs during a stout season.

Starks secured both the 410ci and 360ci winged sprint car titles at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash., for the second straight year. It marked the fifth consecutive year of winning the 410 championship (owner’s title each year and driver’s title four of those seasons) and his third year in a row of taking the top spot in the 360 division.

“Big picture, it was a very successful season,” he said. “This was probably our most consistent year in terms of having speed night in and night out. Practically every night we showed up to the track we had a winning car no matter what series we raced with or track we showed up to. We performed well with a lot of local wins. We didn’t have our finishing results at the big events like we did last year, but we had the speed we needed.”

Starks recorded seven 360 sprint car wins at Skagit Speedway – the most of any driver in any division at the dirt oval. His five 410 victories at the track led the division. He also added one 410 triumph at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., which hosted the NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series during his winning performance. Starks’ 13 total trips to Victory Lane were the second most in a season in his career.

Among the strong finishes was the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing’s Skagit Nationals over Labor Day Weekend, when Starks finished fourth on Night 1, was victorious on Night 2 during the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race and put himself in contention during the finale before a late-race incident resulted in a destroyed race car.

“The High Limit Weekend was the highlight of our season despite the theatrics,” he said. “Winning and being high point and having a shot to win the final night was great. Everything we worked for this year converged that weekend and it was very rewarding. After all the years of work and putting in the time, it was satisfying for us to have the speed we had against arguably the top competition that comes around.”

The plan for next year is similar with a lofty goal.

“We’ve won all the different races that our region has to offer, but selfishly I want to try to win them all in one year,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s possible, but that’s our goal. I think we can do it.”

SEASON STATS –

32 races, 13 wins, 24 top fives, 27 top 10s, 28 top 15s, 29 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/TreyStarksRacing