DUSTIN SEHN SCORES FIRST CAREER WIN, GROVES JOINS HIM IN SATURDAY’S HOAG MEMORIAL DASH

By Marty Czekala

DUNDEE, N.Y. – The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints were guaranteed a first-time winner when 15 drivers took the grid for Friday night’s Non-Winners event in the Hoag Memorial.

Dustin Sehn and Nolan Groves battled on the front row for the $250 prize—Sehn’s No. D9 then held off a late-race charge from Groves for his first career CRSA A-Main victory.

Although it wasn’t a regular $1000-to-win or $4000-to-win show like Saturday, Sehn celebrated anyway, climbing onto the roll cage with the checkered flag in hand and Hoosier apparel around him.

“It feels great,” said Sehn post-race. “Got to thank the fans for coming out. Tough last lap there with Nolan. I can’t complain. First win, put a dent on my nose wing again. Big thanks to the sponsors on this car.”

At the drop of the green for the 15-lap feature, Groves took the lead over Sehn and opened a gap of up to 1.2 seconds, but Sehn started to close in on lap five as the leaders approached the tail of the field.

On lap eight, Groves had a tough set of corners in three and four, allowing Sehn to look low and take the lead.

Groves fell back 1.7 seconds, but like Sehn, he closed in late and, on the final lap, tried the slider line in one and two. The pair stayed wing-to-wing through the final corners as Sehn edged out Groves by five hundredths to pick up the $250.

“I saw him,” said Sehn. “I came across the nose of him, gave her a little wiggle, get that dirty air moving and kept her in front of him. Dirty air has been my problem all year. I’ve been chasing it, especially in the lapped traffic. The nose wing being bent probably helped me a little bit because of how the air was moving over it.”

The win signifies three straight first-time winners for the CRSA Sprints, an accomplishment not seen since 2012.

Groves, who runs throughout the region in New York and Pennsylvania, came so close to his first win since Aug. 22, 2025, at Michaels Mercer Raceway, per MyRacePass. He said the No. 25NG needed to be a little tighter in the middle of the race.

“The top got super dirty there in the middle towards the end of the race and didn’t read it quick enough and should have moved down a lot quicker,” said Groves. “But we’re in the show for tomorrow, so see what we do.”

Mike Bruce and Scott Wagner were quickest in their respective groups during HotLap 3D Timed Hot Laps and the two receive bonuses and gift cards courtesy of the 3D Printing Company, the newest sponsor of the CRSA Sprints.

With $4000 on the line Saturday night, CRSA returns to Outlaw Speedway for day two of the Hoag Memorial.

CRSA Non Winners Dash (15 Laps): 1. D9-Dustin Sehn[1]; 2. 25NG-Nolan Groves[2]; 3. 3-Denny Peebles[11]; 4. 25G-Tyler Graves[13]; 5. 27W-Nick Webb[3]; 6. 21B-Blake Warner[4]; 7. 73-Mike Bruce[6]; 8. 21W-Scott Wagner[5]; 9. 22-Eric Wise[8]; 10. 1NY-Mark Reynolds[9]; 11. 3V-Zach Virkler[15]; 12. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[7]; 13. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[10]; 14. 81K-Dalton Martin[12]; 15. (DNS) 66-Scott Nash

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 21W-Scott Wagner, 14.275[6]; 2. 27W-Nick Webb, 14.512[5]; 3. D9-Dustin Sehn, 14.619[3]; 4. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr, 14.772[2]; 5. 1NY-Mark Reynolds, 14.991[8]; 6. 3V-Zach Virkler, 15.151[4]; 7. 25G-Tyler Graves, 16.175[7]; 8. 3-Denny Peebles, 16.212[1]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 73-Mike Bruce, 14.199[3]; 2. 21B-Blake Warner, 14.229[4]; 3. 25NG-Nolan Groves, 14.279[7]; 4. 22-Eric Wise, 14.469[2]; 5. 85C-Cam MacKinnon, 14.697[1]; 6. 81K-Dalton Martin, 15.695[6]; 7. (DNS) 66-Scott Nash

The CRSA Sprints are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Stirling Lubricants, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Bicknell Racing Products, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website at www.crsa.myracepass.com.

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