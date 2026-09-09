2027 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

The following is the Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar. The following links list over 200 series and tracks that feature midget, sprint car, silver crown, and super modified events. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

2026 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

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Last updated at September 9, 2026 at 9:47 am