2027 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

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The following is the Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar.  The following links list over 200 series and tracks that feature midget, sprint car, silver crown, and super modified events.  We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
 

2026 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

 

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Last updated at September 9, 2026 at 9:47 am
 
DateTrackCity/STCo.Division/SeriesEvent
1/1/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/1/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/1/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUMidget Cars
1/1/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
1/1/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
1/1/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUNSW Sprint Car Series
1/2/2027Central Motor SpeedwayCromwell, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsInternational Sprintcars
1/2/2027Maryborough SpeedwayTinana, QLDAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
1/2/2027Nowra SpeedwayWest Nowra, NSWAUNSW Sprint Car Series
1/2/2027Nowra SpeedwayWest Nowra, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/2/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
1/2/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
1/2/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited Sprints
1/2/2027Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car Series
1/2/2027Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410 Series
1/3/2027Bunbury SpeedwayBunbury, WAAUMidget Cars
1/3/2027Bunbury SpeedwayBunbury, WAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsUSA vs WA Sprintcar Speedweek
1/3/2027Bunbury SpeedwayBunbury, WAAUWinged Limited Sprints
1/3/2027Lucas Oil Auckland SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars
1/3/2027Lucas Oil Auckland SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/3/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUNSW Sprint Car Series
1/3/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/6/2027Kingaroy SpeedwayKingaroy, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/8/2027Central Motor SpeedwayCromwell, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsInternational Sprintcars
1/8/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/8/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/8/2027Laang SpeedwayLaang, VICAUMidget Cars
1/8/2027Laang SpeedwayLaang, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/8/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesSpeedweek Finale Night #1
1/8/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget Cars
1/9/2027Central Motor SpeedwayCromwell, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsInternational Sprintcars
1/9/2027Heartland RacewayMoama, NSWAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410 Series
1/9/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUMidget Cars
1/9/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/9/2027Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/9/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesSpeedweek Finale Night #2
1/9/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget Cars
1/10/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUMidget Cars
1/10/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWingless Summer Slam
1/11/2027Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/12/2027Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/13/2027Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/14/2027Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/15/2027Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsBay Rumble
1/15/2027Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria360/LS 15K Shootout
1/15/2027Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/15/2027Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/16/2027Bunbury SpeedwayBunbury, WAAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsWA 360/LS Sprintcar Champonship
1/16/2027Nyora SpeedwayNyora, VICAUNon-Wing Sprintcars AustraliaTentative
1/16/2027Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria360/LS 15K Shootout
1/16/2027Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/16/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUNSW Sprint Car Series
1/17/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaSprintcar International
1/19/2027Laang SpeedwayLaang, VICAUNon-Wing Sprintcars Australia
1/20/2027Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaPresident's Cup
1/21/2027Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsKings Challenge
1/22/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaGrand Annual Sprintcar Classic
1/23/2027Hobart RacewaySorell Creek, TASAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/23/2027Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUMidget Cars
1/23/2027Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/23/2027Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUMidget CarsRoger's Race
1/23/2027Nowra SpeedwayWest Nowra, NSWAUMidget CarsAustralian Speedcar Grand Prix
1/23/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaGrand Annual Sprintcar Classic
1/24/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaGrand Annual Sprintcar Classic
1/27/2027Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsInvatational
1/30/2027Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsBay Super Sundown
1/30/2027Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
1/30/2027Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/30/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
1/30/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUNSW Sprint Car Series
2/4/2027Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAASCS National Tour
2/5/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesAustralian Mr. Sprintcar Nationals
2/5/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsAustralian Mr. Sprintcar Nationals
2/5/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited SprintsAustralian Mr. Sprintcar Nationals
2/5/2027Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAASCS National Tour
2/6/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/6/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesAustralian Mr. Sprintcar Nationals
2/6/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited SprintsAustralian Mr. Sprintcar Nationals
2/6/2027Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZWar of the Wings Sprintcars
2/6/2027Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsVictorian Wingless Title
2/6/2027Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAASCS National Tour
2/6/2027Wagga International SpeedwayWagga Wagga, NSWAUNSW Sprint Car Series
2/7/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWild West Wingless 1000
2/7/2027TBATBAUSASouthern Sprint Car Shootout Series
2/10/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesMidweek Sprintcar Mayhem
2/10/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsMidweek Sprintcar Mayhem
2/10/2027Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/11/2027Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/12/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesKrikke Boys Shootout
2/12/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsKrikke Boys Shootout
2/12/2027Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/13/2027Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUMidget Cars
2/13/2027Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/13/2027Greenstone Park SpeedwayGreymouth, NZNZWar of the Wings Sprintcars
2/13/2027Hobart RacewaySorell Creek, TASAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/13/2027Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
2/13/2027Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/13/2027Lucas Oil Auckland SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars
2/13/2027Lucas Oil Auckland SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/13/2027Maryborough SpeedwayTinana, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/13/2027Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
2/13/2027Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/13/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesKrikke Boys Shootout
2/13/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget CarsKrikke Boys Shootout
2/13/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited SprintsKrikke Boys Shootout
2/13/2027TBATBAAUNSW Sprint Car Series
2/13/2027Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/14/2027TBATBAUSASouthern Sprint Car Shootout Series
2/19/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car Series
2/20/2027Bairnsdale SpeedwayGranite Rock, VICAUNon-Wing Sprintcars Australia
2/20/2027Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZMidget CarsBay Piston Cup
2/20/2027Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsBay Piston Cup
2/20/2027Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsRove's Race
2/20/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/20/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car Series
2/20/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410 SeriesBattle of the Bool
2/26/2027Central Arizona RacewayCasa Grande, AZUSAASCS National Tour
2/26/2027Southern RacewayMIlton, FLUSAPOWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints
2/26/2027Tucson SpeedwayTuscon, AZUSACan-Am Sprints
2/27/2027Central Arizona RacewayCasa Grande, AZUSAASCS National Tour
2/27/2027Goulburn SpeedwayGoulburn, NSWAUNSW Sprint Car Series
2/27/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUMidget Cars
2/27/2027Redline RacewayBunninyong, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car Series
2/27/2027Redline RacewayBunninyong, VICAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars360/LS Victorian Sprintcar Title
2/27/2027Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZWar of the Wings Sprintcars
2/27/2027Southern RacewayMIlton, FLUSAPOWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints
2/27/2027Tucson SpeedwayTuscon, AZUSACan-Am Sprints
2/27/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/28/2027Mid-Western SpeedwayDarlington, VICAUNon-Wing Sprintcars Australia
3/5/2027Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsNew Zealand Sprintcar Championship
3/5/2027Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsAustralian Wingless Sprint Championship
3/5/2027Cocopah SpeedwaySomerton, AZUSAASCS National Tour
3/5/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUMidget CarsAustralian Speedcar Championship
3/5/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
3/5/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited Sprints
3/6/2027Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsNew Zealand Sprintcar Championship
3/6/2027Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsAustralian Wingless Sprint Championship
3/6/2027Cocopah SpeedwaySomerton, AZUSAASCS National Tour
3/6/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUMidget CarsAustralian Speedcar Championship
3/6/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
3/6/2027Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars360/LS Sprintcars South Australian Title
3/6/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesSilver Cup
3/6/2027Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars410 Sprintcars Scorcher
3/6/2027Wagga International SpeedwayWagga Wagga, NSWAUNSW Sprint Car Series
3/7/2027Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsAustralian Wingless Sprint Championship
3/7/2027Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars360/LS Sprintcars South Australian Title
3/7/2027Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars410 Sprintcars Scorcher
3/7/2027Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsBike Week Jamboree
3/8/2027Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsBike Week Jamboree
3/12/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesSprintcar Gold Cup
3/12/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited Sprints
3/12/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car Series
3/12/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410 SeriesVictorian Sprintcar Title
3/13/2027Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car SeriesGreat Southern Shootout
3/13/2027Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsGreat Southern Shootout
3/13/2027Hobart RacewaySorell Creek, TASAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/13/2027Hobart RacewaySorell Creek, TASAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/13/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesSprintcar Gold Cup
3/13/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget Cars
3/13/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUNSW Sprint Car Series
3/13/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/14/2027Blue Ribbon RacewayKalkee, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/15/2027Blue Ribbon RacewayKalkee, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/20/2027Beachlands SpeedwayDunedin, NZNZWar of the Wings Sprintcars
3/20/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/20/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/20/2027Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/20/2027Lucas Oil Auckland SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars
3/20/2027Lucas Oil Auckland SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/20/2027Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
3/20/2027Wagga International SpeedwayWagga Wagga, NSWAUNSW Sprint Car Series
3/25/2027Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsEaster Trail
3/26/2027ACT SpeedwayCanberra, ACTAUNSW Sprint Car Series
3/26/2027Maryborough SpeedwayTinana, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWingless Sprints QLD Title
3/26/2027Palmerston North International SpeedwayPalmerstone North, NZNZMidget CarsNorth Island Midget Championship
3/26/2027Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUMidget CarsVictorian Speedcar Title
3/26/2027Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUNexgen Sprintcar Series
3/27/2027Auburndale SpeedwayAuburndale, FLUSASouthern Sprint Car Shootout Series
3/27/2027Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/27/2027Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410 SeriesEaster Trail
3/27/2027Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsBruce Maxwell Classic
3/27/2027Maryborough SpeedwayTinana, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWingless Sprints QLD Title
3/27/2027Morris Park SpeedwayDubbo, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsEaster Takeover
3/27/2027Nowra SpeedwayWest Nowra, NSWAUNSW Sprint Car Series
3/27/2027Nowra SpeedwayWest Nowra, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/27/2027Palmerston North International SpeedwayPalmerstone North, NZNZMidget CarsNorth Island Midget Championship
3/28/2027Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsBruce Maxwell Classic
3/28/2027Maryborough SpeedwayTinana, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWingless Sprints QLD Title
3/28/2027Morris Park SpeedwayDubbo, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsEaster Takeover
3/28/2027Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUMidget Cars50 Laps
3/28/2027Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars50 Laps
3/28/2027Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410 SeriesEaster Trail
3/28/2027Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUNexgen Sprintcar Series
4/2/2027Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria360-LS Sprintcar Australian Championship
4/2/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
4/2/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/3/2027Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria360-LS Sprintcar Australian Championship
4/3/2027Bunbury SpeedwayBunbury, WAAUWinged Limited SprintsWestern Australia Limited Sprintcar Championship
4/3/2027Laang SpeedwayLaang, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWingless Sprints Gold Cup
4/3/2027Lucas Oil Auckland SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars
4/3/2027Lucas Oil Auckland SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
4/3/2027Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/3/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUNSW Sprint Car Series
4/9/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsFast Friday
4/9/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsFast Friday
4/10/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsUltimate Grand Final - 50 Laps
4/10/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesGrand Final
4/10/2027Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget CarsGrand Final
4/10/2027Redline RacewayBunninyong, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car SeriesVictorian Title
4/10/2027Redline RacewayBunninyong, VICAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
4/10/2027Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsMerret Family Memorial
4/11/2027Drouin SpeedwayJindivick, VICAUNon-Wing Sprintcars Australia
4/17/2027Lucas Oil Auckland SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget CarsSeason Finale
4/17/2027Lucas Oil Auckland SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsSeason Finale
4/17/2027Maryborough SpeedwayTinana, QLDAUMidget Cars
4/17/2027Maryborough SpeedwayTinana, QLDAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
4/17/2027Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
4/17/2027Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/18/2027Blue Ribbon RacewayHorsham, VICAUNon-Wing Sprintcars Australia
4/23/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars50th Anniversary Race Meeting
4/23/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars50th Anniversary Race Meeting
4/24/2027Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUMidget CarsDiggers Cup
4/24/2027Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car SeriesDiggers Cup
4/24/2027Citrus County SpeedwayIverness, FLUSASouthern Sprint Car Shootout Series
4/24/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars50th Anniversary Race Meeting
4/24/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars50th Anniversary Race Meeting
4/24/2027Nowra SpeedwayWest Nowra, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/24/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
4/25/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
5/1/2027Carina International SpeedwayAlloway, QLDAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
5/1/2027Carina International SpeedwayAlloway, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
5/2/2027Carina International SpeedwayAlloway, QLDAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
5/8/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsQLD Title
5/8/2027Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsQLD Title
5/8/2027Nyora SpeedwayNyora, VICAUNon-Wing Sprintcars Australia
5/8/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUNSW Sprint Car Series
5/8/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
5/15/2027Rosedale SpeedwayRosedale, VICAUNon-Wing Sprintcars Australia
5/15/2027Western Sydney SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
5/22/2027Auburndale SpeedwayAuburndale, FLUSASouthern Sprint Car Shootout Series
5/22/2027Maryborough SpeedwayTinana, QLDAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
5/22/2027Maryborough SpeedwayTinana, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
5/22/2027Morris Park SpeedwayDubbo, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
5/22/2027Redline RacewayBallarat, VICAUNon-Wing Sprintcars Australia
6/6/2027Blue Ribbon RacewayKalkee, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
6/7/2027Blue Ribbon RacewayKalkee, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
6/12/2027Citrus County SpeedwayIverness, FLUSASouthern Sprint Car Shootout Series
6/23/2027Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of OutlawsHuset's Hustle
6/24/2027Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of OutlawsHuset's Hustle
6/25/2027Belleville High BanksBelleville, KSUSAASCS National Tourthe Big One
6/25/2027Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of OutlawsHuset's High Bank Nationals
6/26/2027Belleville High BanksBelleville, KSUSAASCS National Tourthe Big One
6/26/2027Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of OutlawsHuset's High Bank Nationals
7/2/2027Cedar Lake SpeedwayNew Richmond, WIUSAWorld of OutlawsIndependence Spectacular
7/3/2027Cedar Lake SpeedwayNew Richmond, WIUSAWorld of OutlawsIndependence Spectacular
7/14/2027Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAHigh Limit RacingDouble Down Duels
7/15/2027Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAHigh Limit RacingJokers Jackpot
7/16/2027Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of OutlawsKnight Before the Kings Royal
7/17/2027Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of OutlawsKings Royal
7/20/2027Ohsweken SpeedwayOhsweken, ONTCANWorld of OutlawsOhsweken Showdown
7/22/2027Cornwall Motor SpeedwayCornwall, ONTCANWorld of OutlawsCornwall Clash
7/24/2027Weedsport SpeedwayWeedsport, NYUSAWorld of OutlawsEmpire State Challenge
7/25/2027Weedsport SpeedwayWeedsport, NYUSAWorld of OutlawsEmpire State Challenge
8/5/2027Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAASCS National Tour360 Knoxville Nationals
8/6/2027I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway ParkPevely, MOUSAWorld of OutlawsNight Before the Ironman
8/6/2027Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAASCS National Tour360 Knoxville Nationals
8/7/2027I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway ParkPevely, MOUSAWorld of OutlawsIronman 55
8/7/2027Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAASCS National Tour360 Knoxville Nationals
8/8/2027Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsCapitani Classic
8/11/2027Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsKnoxville Nationals
8/12/2027Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsKnoxville Nationals
8/13/2027Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsKnoxville Nationals
8/14/2027Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsKnoxville Nationals
8/27/2027Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSATop Gun Sprint Car Series
8/28/2027Auburndale SpeedwayAuburndale, FLUSASouthern Sprint Car Shootout Series
9/11/2027Citrus County SpeedwayIverness, FLUSASouthern Sprint Car Shootout Series
9/18/2027Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSATop Gun Sprint Car Series
9/25/2027Auburndale SpeedwayAuburndale, FLUSASouthern Sprint Car Shootout Series
11/13/2027Citrus County SpeedwayIverness, FLUSASouthern Sprint Car Shootout Series
11/19/2027Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSATop Gun Sprint Car Series
11/26/2027Tucson SpeedwayTuscon, AZUSACan-Am Sprints
11/27/2027Tucson SpeedwayTuscon, AZUSACan-Am Sprints
11/28/2027Tucson SpeedwayTuscon, AZUSACan-Am Sprints