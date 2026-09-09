2027 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

The following is the Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar. The following links list over 200 series and tracks that feature midget, sprint car, silver crown, and super modified events. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
2026 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar
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Last updated at September 9, 2026 at 9:47 am
|Date
|Track
|City/ST
|Co.
|Division/Series
|Event
|1/1/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/1/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/1/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/1/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|1/1/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/1/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|1/2/2027
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|International Sprintcars
|1/2/2027
|Maryborough Speedway
|Tinana, QLD
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|1/2/2027
|Nowra Speedway
|West Nowra, NSW
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|1/2/2027
|Nowra Speedway
|West Nowra, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/2/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|1/2/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|1/2/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|1/2/2027
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car Series
|1/2/2027
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410 Series
|1/3/2027
|Bunbury Speedway
|Bunbury, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/3/2027
|Bunbury Speedway
|Bunbury, WA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|USA vs WA Sprintcar Speedweek
|1/3/2027
|Bunbury Speedway
|Bunbury, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|1/3/2027
|Lucas Oil Auckland Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|1/3/2027
|Lucas Oil Auckland Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/3/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|1/3/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/6/2027
|Kingaroy Speedway
|Kingaroy, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/8/2027
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|International Sprintcars
|1/8/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/8/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/8/2027
|Laang Speedway
|Laang, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/8/2027
|Laang Speedway
|Laang, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/8/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Speedweek Finale Night #1
|1/8/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/9/2027
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|International Sprintcars
|1/9/2027
|Heartland Raceway
|Moama, NSW
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410 Series
|1/9/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/9/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/9/2027
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/9/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Speedweek Finale Night #2
|1/9/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/10/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/10/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Wingless Summer Slam
|1/11/2027
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/12/2027
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/13/2027
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/14/2027
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/15/2027
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Bay Rumble
|1/15/2027
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|360/LS 15K Shootout
|1/15/2027
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/15/2027
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/16/2027
|Bunbury Speedway
|Bunbury, WA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|WA 360/LS Sprintcar Champonship
|1/16/2027
|Nyora Speedway
|Nyora, VIC
|AU
|Non-Wing Sprintcars Australia
|Tentative
|1/16/2027
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|360/LS 15K Shootout
|1/16/2027
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/16/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|1/17/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Sprintcar International
|1/19/2027
|Laang Speedway
|Laang, VIC
|AU
|Non-Wing Sprintcars Australia
|1/20/2027
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|President's Cup
|1/21/2027
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Kings Challenge
|1/22/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|1/23/2027
|Hobart Raceway
|Sorell Creek, TAS
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/23/2027
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/23/2027
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/23/2027
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Roger's Race
|1/23/2027
|Nowra Speedway
|West Nowra, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Australian Speedcar Grand Prix
|1/23/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|1/24/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|1/27/2027
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Invatational
|1/30/2027
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Bay Super Sundown
|1/30/2027
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|1/30/2027
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/30/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/30/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|2/4/2027
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|2/5/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Australian Mr. Sprintcar Nationals
|2/5/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Australian Mr. Sprintcar Nationals
|2/5/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Australian Mr. Sprintcar Nationals
|2/5/2027
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|2/6/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/6/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Australian Mr. Sprintcar Nationals
|2/6/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Australian Mr. Sprintcar Nationals
|2/6/2027
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|War of the Wings Sprintcars
|2/6/2027
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Victorian Wingless Title
|2/6/2027
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|2/6/2027
|Wagga International Speedway
|Wagga Wagga, NSW
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|2/7/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Wild West Wingless 1000
|2/7/2027
|TBA
|TBA
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|2/10/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Midweek Sprintcar Mayhem
|2/10/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Midweek Sprintcar Mayhem
|2/10/2027
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/11/2027
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/12/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Krikke Boys Shootout
|2/12/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Krikke Boys Shootout
|2/12/2027
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/13/2027
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/13/2027
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/13/2027
|Greenstone Park Speedway
|Greymouth, NZ
|NZ
|War of the Wings Sprintcars
|2/13/2027
|Hobart Raceway
|Sorell Creek, TAS
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/13/2027
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|2/13/2027
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/13/2027
|Lucas Oil Auckland Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|2/13/2027
|Lucas Oil Auckland Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/13/2027
|Maryborough Speedway
|Tinana, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/13/2027
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|2/13/2027
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/13/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Krikke Boys Shootout
|2/13/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Krikke Boys Shootout
|2/13/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Krikke Boys Shootout
|2/13/2027
|TBA
|TBA
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|2/13/2027
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/14/2027
|TBA
|TBA
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|2/19/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car Series
|2/20/2027
|Bairnsdale Speedway
|Granite Rock, VIC
|AU
|Non-Wing Sprintcars Australia
|2/20/2027
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|Bay Piston Cup
|2/20/2027
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Bay Piston Cup
|2/20/2027
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Rove's Race
|2/20/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/20/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car Series
|2/20/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410 Series
|Battle of the Bool
|2/26/2027
|Central Arizona Raceway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|2/26/2027
|Southern Raceway
|MIlton, FL
|USA
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints
|2/26/2027
|Tucson Speedway
|Tuscon, AZ
|USA
|Can-Am Sprints
|2/27/2027
|Central Arizona Raceway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|2/27/2027
|Goulburn Speedway
|Goulburn, NSW
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|2/27/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/27/2027
|Redline Raceway
|Bunninyong, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car Series
|2/27/2027
|Redline Raceway
|Bunninyong, VIC
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|360/LS Victorian Sprintcar Title
|2/27/2027
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|War of the Wings Sprintcars
|2/27/2027
|Southern Raceway
|MIlton, FL
|USA
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints
|2/27/2027
|Tucson Speedway
|Tuscon, AZ
|USA
|Can-Am Sprints
|2/27/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/28/2027
|Mid-Western Speedway
|Darlington, VIC
|AU
|Non-Wing Sprintcars Australia
|3/5/2027
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|New Zealand Sprintcar Championship
|3/5/2027
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Australian Wingless Sprint Championship
|3/5/2027
|Cocopah Speedway
|Somerton, AZ
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|3/5/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Australian Speedcar Championship
|3/5/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|3/5/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|3/6/2027
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|New Zealand Sprintcar Championship
|3/6/2027
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Australian Wingless Sprint Championship
|3/6/2027
|Cocopah Speedway
|Somerton, AZ
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|3/6/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Australian Speedcar Championship
|3/6/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|3/6/2027
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|360/LS Sprintcars South Australian Title
|3/6/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Silver Cup
|3/6/2027
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|410 Sprintcars Scorcher
|3/6/2027
|Wagga International Speedway
|Wagga Wagga, NSW
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|3/7/2027
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Australian Wingless Sprint Championship
|3/7/2027
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|360/LS Sprintcars South Australian Title
|3/7/2027
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|410 Sprintcars Scorcher
|3/7/2027
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Bike Week Jamboree
|3/8/2027
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Bike Week Jamboree
|3/12/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Sprintcar Gold Cup
|3/12/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|3/12/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car Series
|3/12/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410 Series
|Victorian Sprintcar Title
|3/13/2027
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car Series
|Great Southern Shootout
|3/13/2027
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Great Southern Shootout
|3/13/2027
|Hobart Raceway
|Sorell Creek, TAS
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/13/2027
|Hobart Raceway
|Sorell Creek, TAS
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/13/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Sprintcar Gold Cup
|3/13/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|3/13/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|3/13/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/14/2027
|Blue Ribbon Raceway
|Kalkee, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/15/2027
|Blue Ribbon Raceway
|Kalkee, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/20/2027
|Beachlands Speedway
|Dunedin, NZ
|NZ
|War of the Wings Sprintcars
|3/20/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/20/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/20/2027
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/20/2027
|Lucas Oil Auckland Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|3/20/2027
|Lucas Oil Auckland Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/20/2027
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|3/20/2027
|Wagga International Speedway
|Wagga Wagga, NSW
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|3/25/2027
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Easter Trail
|3/26/2027
|ACT Speedway
|Canberra, ACT
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|3/26/2027
|Maryborough Speedway
|Tinana, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Wingless Sprints QLD Title
|3/26/2027
|Palmerston North International Speedway
|Palmerstone North, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|North Island Midget Championship
|3/26/2027
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Victorian Speedcar Title
|3/26/2027
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Nexgen Sprintcar Series
|3/27/2027
|Auburndale Speedway
|Auburndale, FL
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|3/27/2027
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/27/2027
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410 Series
|Easter Trail
|3/27/2027
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Bruce Maxwell Classic
|3/27/2027
|Maryborough Speedway
|Tinana, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Wingless Sprints QLD Title
|3/27/2027
|Morris Park Speedway
|Dubbo, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Easter Takeover
|3/27/2027
|Nowra Speedway
|West Nowra, NSW
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|3/27/2027
|Nowra Speedway
|West Nowra, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/27/2027
|Palmerston North International Speedway
|Palmerstone North, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|North Island Midget Championship
|3/28/2027
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Bruce Maxwell Classic
|3/28/2027
|Maryborough Speedway
|Tinana, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Wingless Sprints QLD Title
|3/28/2027
|Morris Park Speedway
|Dubbo, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Easter Takeover
|3/28/2027
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|50 Laps
|3/28/2027
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|50 Laps
|3/28/2027
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410 Series
|Easter Trail
|3/28/2027
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Nexgen Sprintcar Series
|4/2/2027
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|360-LS Sprintcar Australian Championship
|4/2/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|4/2/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/3/2027
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|360-LS Sprintcar Australian Championship
|4/3/2027
|Bunbury Speedway
|Bunbury, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Western Australia Limited Sprintcar Championship
|4/3/2027
|Laang Speedway
|Laang, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Wingless Sprints Gold Cup
|4/3/2027
|Lucas Oil Auckland Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|4/3/2027
|Lucas Oil Auckland Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|4/3/2027
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/3/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|4/9/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Fast Friday
|4/9/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Fast Friday
|4/10/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Ultimate Grand Final - 50 Laps
|4/10/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Grand Final
|4/10/2027
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Grand Final
|4/10/2027
|Redline Raceway
|Bunninyong, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car Series
|Victorian Title
|4/10/2027
|Redline Raceway
|Bunninyong, VIC
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|4/10/2027
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Merret Family Memorial
|4/11/2027
|Drouin Speedway
|Jindivick, VIC
|AU
|Non-Wing Sprintcars Australia
|4/17/2027
|Lucas Oil Auckland Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|Season Finale
|4/17/2027
|Lucas Oil Auckland Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Season Finale
|4/17/2027
|Maryborough Speedway
|Tinana, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|4/17/2027
|Maryborough Speedway
|Tinana, QLD
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|4/17/2027
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|4/17/2027
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/18/2027
|Blue Ribbon Raceway
|Horsham, VIC
|AU
|Non-Wing Sprintcars Australia
|4/23/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|50th Anniversary Race Meeting
|4/23/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|50th Anniversary Race Meeting
|4/24/2027
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Diggers Cup
|4/24/2027
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360 Sprint Car Series
|Diggers Cup
|4/24/2027
|Citrus County Speedway
|Iverness, FL
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|4/24/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|50th Anniversary Race Meeting
|4/24/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|50th Anniversary Race Meeting
|4/24/2027
|Nowra Speedway
|West Nowra, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/24/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|4/25/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|5/1/2027
|Carina International Speedway
|Alloway, QLD
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|5/1/2027
|Carina International Speedway
|Alloway, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|5/2/2027
|Carina International Speedway
|Alloway, QLD
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|5/8/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|QLD Title
|5/8/2027
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|QLD Title
|5/8/2027
|Nyora Speedway
|Nyora, VIC
|AU
|Non-Wing Sprintcars Australia
|5/8/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|NSW Sprint Car Series
|5/8/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|5/15/2027
|Rosedale Speedway
|Rosedale, VIC
|AU
|Non-Wing Sprintcars Australia
|5/15/2027
|Western Sydney Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|5/22/2027
|Auburndale Speedway
|Auburndale, FL
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|5/22/2027
|Maryborough Speedway
|Tinana, QLD
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|5/22/2027
|Maryborough Speedway
|Tinana, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|5/22/2027
|Morris Park Speedway
|Dubbo, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|5/22/2027
|Redline Raceway
|Ballarat, VIC
|AU
|Non-Wing Sprintcars Australia
|6/6/2027
|Blue Ribbon Raceway
|Kalkee, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|6/7/2027
|Blue Ribbon Raceway
|Kalkee, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|6/12/2027
|Citrus County Speedway
|Iverness, FL
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|6/23/2027
|Huset's Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Huset's Hustle
|6/24/2027
|Huset's Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Huset's Hustle
|6/25/2027
|Belleville High Banks
|Belleville, KS
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|the Big One
|6/25/2027
|Huset's Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Huset's High Bank Nationals
|6/26/2027
|Belleville High Banks
|Belleville, KS
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|the Big One
|6/26/2027
|Huset's Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Huset's High Bank Nationals
|7/2/2027
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Independence Spectacular
|7/3/2027
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Independence Spectacular
|7/14/2027
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|High Limit Racing
|Double Down Duels
|7/15/2027
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|High Limit Racing
|Jokers Jackpot
|7/16/2027
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knight Before the Kings Royal
|7/17/2027
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Kings Royal
|7/20/2027
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|CAN
|World of Outlaws
|Ohsweken Showdown
|7/22/2027
|Cornwall Motor Speedway
|Cornwall, ONT
|CAN
|World of Outlaws
|Cornwall Clash
|7/24/2027
|Weedsport Speedway
|Weedsport, NY
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Empire State Challenge
|7/25/2027
|Weedsport Speedway
|Weedsport, NY
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Empire State Challenge
|8/5/2027
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|360 Knoxville Nationals
|8/6/2027
|I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park
|Pevely, MO
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Night Before the Ironman
|8/6/2027
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|360 Knoxville Nationals
|8/7/2027
|I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park
|Pevely, MO
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Ironman 55
|8/7/2027
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|360 Knoxville Nationals
|8/8/2027
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Capitani Classic
|8/11/2027
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/12/2027
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/13/2027
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/14/2027
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/27/2027
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|8/28/2027
|Auburndale Speedway
|Auburndale, FL
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|9/11/2027
|Citrus County Speedway
|Iverness, FL
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|9/18/2027
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|9/25/2027
|Auburndale Speedway
|Auburndale, FL
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|11/13/2027
|Citrus County Speedway
|Iverness, FL
|USA
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|11/19/2027
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|11/26/2027
|Tucson Speedway
|Tuscon, AZ
|USA
|Can-Am Sprints
|11/27/2027
|Tucson Speedway
|Tuscon, AZ
|USA
|Can-Am Sprints
|11/28/2027
|Tucson Speedway
|Tuscon, AZ
|USA
|Can-Am Sprints