Rankin Wins SRA Eureka Sprint Car Feature at Western Speedway

Posted on February 18, 2017

SRA Eureka Garage and Sheds Sprint Car Series
Western Speedway
Hamilton, AU
Saturday February 18, 2017

Heat Race #1:
1. V77 – Brayden Parr
2. V17 – Dennis Jones
3. V98 – Peter Doukas
4. V70 – John Vogels
5. V36 – Tim Van Ginneken
6. V61 – Robert Nicholas
7. W18 – Scott Reilly
8. V90 – Corey McCullagh
9. V60 – Jordyn Charge

Heat Race #2:
1. V47 – Tim Rankin
2. V91 – Brad Warren
3. S37 – Terry Kelly
4. Act83 – David McKay
5. V73 – Charles Hunter
6. V84 – Sam Wren
7. V48 – Adam King
8. V55 – Ashley Scott

Heat Race #3:
1. V68 – Brett Milburn
2. S20 – Glen Sutherland
3. V72 – Jacob Smith
4. V9 – Rod Matthews
5. V78 – Chris Campbell
6. V75 – Nigel Harding
7. V81 – Robbie Paton

Heat Race #4:
1. V90 – Corey McCullagh
2. V55 – Ashley Scott
3. V73 – Charles Hunter
4. V70 – John Vogels
5. Act83 – David McKay
6. V47 – Tim Rankin
7. V17 – Dennis Jones
8. V36 – Tim Van Ginneken
9. V61 – Robert Nicholas

Heat Race #5:
1. S20 – Glen Sutherland
2. V68 – Brett Milburn
3. V77 – Brayden Parr
4. V60 – Jordyn Charge
5. V98 – Peter Doukas
6. V81 – Robbie Paton
7. W18 – Scott Reilly

Heat Race #6:
1. V48 – Adam King
2. V9 – Rod Matthews
3. V84 – Sam Wren
4. V91 – Brad Warren
5. V72 – Jacob Smith
6. V75 – Nigel Harding
7. V78 – Chris Campbell
8. S37 – Terry Kelly

B-Main:
1. V55 – Ashley Scott
2. V90 – Corey McCullagh
3. V36 – Tim Van Ginneken
4. V84 – Sam Wren
5. V78 – Chris Campbell
6. Act83 – David McKay
7. V60 – Jordyn Charge
8. W18 – Scott Reilly
9. V75 – Nigel Harding
10. S37 – Terry Kelly
11. V81 – Robbie Paton
12. V61 – Robert Nicholas

A-Main:
1. V47 – Tim Rankin
2. V68 – Brett Milburn
3. V77 – Brayden Parr
4. V17 – Dennis Jones
5. V36 – Tim Van Ginneken
6. V73 – Charles Hunter
7. V9 – Rod Matthews
8. V55 – Ashley Scott
9. Act83 – David McKay
10. V98 – Peter Doukas
11. V84 – Sam Wren
12. V78 – Chris Campbell
13. V72 – Jacob Smith
14. S20 – Glen Sutherland
15. V48 – Adam King
16. V90 – Corey McCullagh
17. V91 – Brad Warren
18. V70 – John Vogels

