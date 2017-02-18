Rankin Wins SRA Eureka Sprint Car Feature at Western Speedway
SRA Eureka Garage and Sheds Sprint Car Series
Western Speedway
Hamilton, AU
Saturday February 18, 2017
Heat Race #1:
1. V77 – Brayden Parr
2. V17 – Dennis Jones
3. V98 – Peter Doukas
4. V70 – John Vogels
5. V36 – Tim Van Ginneken
6. V61 – Robert Nicholas
7. W18 – Scott Reilly
8. V90 – Corey McCullagh
9. V60 – Jordyn Charge
Heat Race #2:
1. V47 – Tim Rankin
2. V91 – Brad Warren
3. S37 – Terry Kelly
4. Act83 – David McKay
5. V73 – Charles Hunter
6. V84 – Sam Wren
7. V48 – Adam King
8. V55 – Ashley Scott
Heat Race #3:
1. V68 – Brett Milburn
2. S20 – Glen Sutherland
3. V72 – Jacob Smith
4. V9 – Rod Matthews
5. V78 – Chris Campbell
6. V75 – Nigel Harding
7. V81 – Robbie Paton
Heat Race #4:
1. V90 – Corey McCullagh
2. V55 – Ashley Scott
3. V73 – Charles Hunter
4. V70 – John Vogels
5. Act83 – David McKay
6. V47 – Tim Rankin
7. V17 – Dennis Jones
8. V36 – Tim Van Ginneken
9. V61 – Robert Nicholas
Heat Race #5:
1. S20 – Glen Sutherland
2. V68 – Brett Milburn
3. V77 – Brayden Parr
4. V60 – Jordyn Charge
5. V98 – Peter Doukas
6. V81 – Robbie Paton
7. W18 – Scott Reilly
Heat Race #6:
1. V48 – Adam King
2. V9 – Rod Matthews
3. V84 – Sam Wren
4. V91 – Brad Warren
5. V72 – Jacob Smith
6. V75 – Nigel Harding
7. V78 – Chris Campbell
8. S37 – Terry Kelly
B-Main:
1. V55 – Ashley Scott
2. V90 – Corey McCullagh
3. V36 – Tim Van Ginneken
4. V84 – Sam Wren
5. V78 – Chris Campbell
6. Act83 – David McKay
7. V60 – Jordyn Charge
8. W18 – Scott Reilly
9. V75 – Nigel Harding
10. S37 – Terry Kelly
11. V81 – Robbie Paton
12. V61 – Robert Nicholas
A-Main:
1. V47 – Tim Rankin
2. V68 – Brett Milburn
3. V77 – Brayden Parr
4. V17 – Dennis Jones
5. V36 – Tim Van Ginneken
6. V73 – Charles Hunter
7. V9 – Rod Matthews
8. V55 – Ashley Scott
9. Act83 – David McKay
10. V98 – Peter Doukas
11. V84 – Sam Wren
12. V78 – Chris Campbell
13. V72 – Jacob Smith
14. S20 – Glen Sutherland
15. V48 – Adam King
16. V90 – Corey McCullagh
17. V91 – Brad Warren
18. V70 – John Vogels