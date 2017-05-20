Inclement Weather Rains Out All Star/IRA Challenge at Wilmot

Inclement weather forces Arctic Cat All Stars to postpone Wilmot appearance

WILMOT, WI (May 20, 2017) – For the second time in as many days, Mother Nature erases any potential for Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions competition, this time forcing the cancellation of the Saturday night visit to Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin. Wet weather on Friday afternoon mixed with additional heavy rains on Saturday morning forced officials to pull the plug. All involved are now looking for a suitable rain date.

“It was just too much rain for the facility to handle,” Don Grabey explained, Arctic Cat All Stars Series Director. “A lot of rain fell on the area on Friday, and the additional rainfall today isn’t going to give us enough drying time to have a shot at making this program work. We are all looking for a suitable rain date. We hope to know more soon.”

The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will now switch gears and turn their focus toward competition at the Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, on Sunday, May 21. The Arctic Cat All Star / IRA Sprint Car Series co-sanctioned program will be a first-ever at the one-third mile dirt oval. Pit gates are scheduled to open at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon, followed by a mandatory drivers meeting at 4:30pm and hot laps at 5:30pm. Those seeking additional information should visit Angell Park Speedway live on the Web at www.angellparkspeedway.net.