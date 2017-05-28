Andy Forsberg Collects Third Straight Mel Hall Memorial

PETERSEN MEDIA

( Marysville, CA)- Saturday night in Marysville, CA, Andy Forsberg made a couple of nice moves in the early goings of the 18th Annual Mel Hall Memorial that would put him out front as he would go on to collect his third consecutive Mel Hall Memorial win and notch his 30th career win with the storied series.

Michael Ing and Geoff Ensign would lead the field to green for the 30-lap feature event, but the race’s first start would be called off as Billy Wallace would spin in turn three and put the field back in double file formation.

The second start would go off with no hitches, and fans would be in for a treat as Ing, Ensign, and Forsberg ran three-wide for the first two circuits before Forsberg was able to clear his challengers and begin opening up a lead.

On an immaculately prepared surface in Marysville, CA, Forsberg would look very strong out front as he would awe the crowd as he carved his way through lapped traffic.

Behind Forsberg though, the action would be superb as the battle for second was one to not take your eyes off of. Ing, Ensign, Tyler Seavey, Colby Wiesz and Brad Bumgarner would race in a tight wheel-to-wheel battle until the race came to a halt on the 15th lap for Adam Brenton. Brenton was a roll over victim in turns three and four, and would escape from his car unharmed.

Under the red, the battle for second would lose one driver as Brad Bumgarner had issues that forced him back to his trailer.

Back underway, Forsberg would get out to a strong restart as he quickly gapped the lead pack, and began chasing down the rear of the field.

Behind him, Colby Wiesz would make a couple of nice moves to get by Seavey and Ensign to overtake the second spot, while Seavey and Ensign each jockeyed for third as Michael Ing sat right behind the duo looking for an opening to sneak on the podium.

Upfront though it was all Forsberg as he was able to keep Wiesz at bay and score his third career Mel Hall Memorial win. Wiesz would hang on for second, as Seavey used a last lap pass to secure a career best third place finish with the Civil War Series presented by Flowmaster, as Ensign finished fourth, and Ing rounded out the Top-Five.

“A lot of people wonder why I chose to come to Marysville and race tonight, and its to hold this little flag right here,” Forsberg said in regards to the commemorative flag given out to the winner on this night, a staple of when Mel Hall promoted the speedway. “It may not seem like much, but this was what it was all about when I was a little kid. We didn’t have all these great media types, and I would know how my dad did if he had one of these when he got home from the races. It’s cool to win this deal again.”

Kurt Nelson came home sixth, followed by Jake Haulot, Tanner Carrick, Mike Monahan, and Korey Lovell.

A total of 21 Civil War Series presented by Flowmaster cars checked into the pit area on Saturday night and the night was kicked off with Geoff Ensign earning quick time honors with a lap of 12.520 seconds.

Three heat races we ran and wins would go to Ensign, Forsberg, and Wiesz, as Michael Ing earned the Dash win and led the field to green.

The Series returns to action on Sunday night at Silver Dollar Speedway with many of the drivers that were in action at Marysville as well as the likes of Kyle Hirst, DJ Netto, Shane Golobic, Sean Becker, as well as a host of others.

With the fair taking place on Sunday night, all spectators will simply need to purchase a general admission fair ticket, and admission into the races is FREE making for a family friendly day all around in Chico, CA. For more information on ticket prices, and what time the gates open, please click over to www.silverdollarfair.org.