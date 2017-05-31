Inaugural Northwest Challenge Series Event on Tap June 16-17 at BMP Speedway

Inside Line Promotions



BILLINGS, Mont. (May 31, 2017) – The first event for the Northwest Challenge Series is less than three weeks away.

BMP Speedway will host the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial doubleheader on June 16-17, when the Northwest Challenge Series will make its debut.

The NSA Series, which is based in Montana and has roots in Western Canada, and the Washington-state based Summer Thunder Sprint Series joined forces for an 11-race schedule in 2017 under the Northwest Challenge Series banner.

“Steve Beitler and his team have done a great job building the Summer Thunder Sprint Series and we talked about how we could benefit all of the 360ci winged sprint car drivers in our areas of the country as well as Western Canada,” NSA Series Founder and BMP Speedway Owner Mike Quigley said. “Our goal is to grow the sport by getting more of the Washington teams to head to Montana and Western Canada and vice versa when we each have events. The Northwest Challenge Series is a great bridge for both series as well as the racers in Montana, Western Canada and the Northwest.”

The NSA Series has two races under its belt this season as Canadian Casey Adams won the season opener at Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on May 19 before Texas native Travis Rilat picked up the win the following night at the bullring. Adams and Rilat are the only two drivers to post top fives in each of the first two NSA Series races this season.

“This is a unique way to cross promote both series,” Skagit Speedway Owner and Summer Thunder Sprint Series Founder Steve Beitler said. “Having a series that includes two regional series will allow the race teams to race for more money and give the fans a chance to see the best competition in the multi-state area.”

Washington native Jason Solwold has won the last two Summer Thunder Sprint Series events – April 1 at Central Washington State Fair Raceway in Yakima, Wash., and May 6 at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – after fellow Washingtonian Austen Wheatley claimed the series’ season opener on March 31 at Central Washington State Fair Raceway. Colton Heath is the only driver besides Solwold to record a top five during all three Summer Thunder Sprint Series races this season.

Additional information about the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial event will be released in the near future.

2017 NSA SERIES FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey Adams – 1 (Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on May 19) and Travis Rilat – 1 (Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on May 20)

UP NEXT –

June 16-17 at BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont., for the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial with the Northwest Challenge Series

NORTH-AMERICAN SPEED ASSOCIATION –

The North-American Speed Association is a 360ci winged sprint car series that dates back to the mid-1990s. NSA Founder Mike Quigley, who is a former sprint car driver and the current owner at BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont., established the series to hold marquee events throughout the West Coast, Western Canada and Montana.

NORTHWEST CHALLENGE SERIES –

In a show of unity to grow winged sprint car racing in the Pacific Northwest and Central Montana, the Washington-based Summer Thunder Sprint Series has partnered with the Montana and Western Canada-based North-American Speed Association to create a special 11-race Northwest Challenge Series for teams in the Pacific Northwest, Central Montana and Western Canada.

TRACKS –

BMP SPEEDWAY (Billings, Mont.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile oval. The track hosts weekly racing from the middle of May through late September. For more information, visit http://www.BMPSpeedway.com.

CASTROL RACEWAY (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile track. It showcases weekly racing and special events from May through October. For more information, visit http://www.CastrolRaceway.com.

CENTRAL WASHINGTON STATE FAIR RACEWAY (Yakima, Wash.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile clay oval located at the Central Washington State Fairgrounds. The track only hosts special events each year.

DRAYTON VALLEY SPEEDWAY (Drayton Valley, Alberta, Canada) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile track that was re-opened in 2016. For more information, visit http://www.DVSpeedway.com.

ELECTRIC CITY SPEEDWAY (Great Falls, Mont.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/10-mile oval that was built in the early 1950s. The facility showcases weekly events from late April until early September. For more information, visit http://www.ElectricCitySpeedway.com .

SKAGIT SPEEDWAY (Alger, Wash.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/10-mile track that was established in 1954. The oval puts on weekly events from April through September every season. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.com.

