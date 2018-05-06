Roa Slices Into Gardner’s CRA Point Lead with Victory at Ventura

From USAC

VENTURA, Ca. (May 5, 2018) — Brody Roa of Garden Grove, Calif. now trails AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint point leader Damion Gardner by just nine points after winning Saturday night’s 30-lap race at Ventura Raceway. Gardner was second, followed by Ryan Bernal. Jake Swanson and fast qualifier Cody Williams.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 5, 2018 – Ventura, California – Ventura Raceway

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-12.272; 2. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-12.333; 3. R.J. Johnson, 42, Cheney-12.384; 4. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-12.435; 5. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-12.447; 6. Ryan Bernal, 73T, Ford-12.476; 7. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-12.604; 8. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-12.617; 9. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-12.682; 10. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-12.728; 11. Brent Owens, 71, Martin-12.738; 12. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-12.776; 13. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-12.843; 14. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-12.967; 15. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-12.974; 16. Rick Hendrix, 15, Hendrix-12.975; 17. Trent Williams, 52V, Williams-12.981; 18. Verne Sweeney, 98V, Tracy-12.987; 19. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-13.288; 20. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-13.314; 21. Austin Ervine, 51X, AJ-13.686; 22. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Malcolm, 2. Hendrix, 3. C.Williams, 4. Swanson, 5. Dyer, 6. Bender, 7. Adams. NT

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Rutherford, 2. Roa, 3. Gardner, 4. T.Williams, 5. Edwards, 6. Owens, 7. Rayborne. NT

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS / ROD END SUPPLY THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Bernal, 2. A.Williams, 3. Johnson, 4. Gansen, 5. L.Williams, 6. Sweeney, 7. Ervine. NT

FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Brody Roa, 2. Damion Gardner, 3. Ryan Bernal, 4. Jake Swanson, 5. Cody Williams, 6. Troy Rutherford, 7. R.J. Johnson, 8. Max Adams, 9. Tommy Malcolm, 10. A.J. Bender, 11. Verne Sweeney, 12. Brent Owens, 13. Trent Williams, 14. Kyle Edwards, 15. Jeff Dyer, 16. Joel Rayborne, 17. Austin Williams, 18. Rick Hendrix, 19. Austin Ervine, 20. Chris Gansen, 21. Logan Williams.

—————————

**McCarthy flipped during hotlaps and was transported to a local hospital for observation. Gansen and L.Williams flipped on lap 3 of the feature. Hendrix flipped on lap 18 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-12 Gardner, Laps 13-40 Roa.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / RACING OPTICS HARD CHARGER: Troy Rutherford (14th to 6th)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT POINTS: 1-Gardner-312, 2-Roa-303, 3-Swanson-281, 4-Johnson-227, 5-C.Williams-224, 6-Bender-174, 7-Adams-168, 9-Malcolm-163, 10-L.Williams-159.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT RACE: May 26- Perris (CA) Auto Speedway – “Salute to Indy”