Humboldt, Lakeside, and I-30 Speedway Next For American Sprint Car Series

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (May 7, 2018) – Racing back to the mid-west just off the series debut at Williams Grove Speedway and Selinsgrove Speedway, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series is primed for three nights of competition across Kansas and Arkansas.

Starting Wednesday, May 9 at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan. the mid-week visit marks the first time the series will see action at the Kansas bull-ring.

Not the first ASCS event to be held at Humboldt Speedway, two events with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region have gone to Kyle Bellm (2016) and Blake Hahn (2017). Pre-dating the Regional Tours, an ASCS sanctioned event was first held at Humboldt Speedway in 1998 with Jamie Passmore picking up the win. Humboldt Speedway did appear on the 2012 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com lineup but was not run due to weather.

Wednesday, May 9 at Humboldt Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. (CT). The card also includes NASCAR B-Mods, Factory Stocks, and Sport-Compacts. Admission is $20 for adults. Children 6-12 are admitted for $5. Humboldt Speedway is located at 1663 George Rd. in Humboldt, Kan. Information on the facility can be found by calling (620) 473-3694 or online at http://www.humboldtspeedway.com.

Part of the lead up to NASCAR weekend in Kansas City, the series will turn its attention to the McCarthy Auto Group KC Klassic on Thursday, May 10 at the famed Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. One year ago, Aaron Reutzel and Sam Hafertepe, Jr. duked it out for the win with the No. 87 of Reutzel winning the 25 lap showdown. Four Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com events have been held at the half-mile oval with just as many winners. Gary Wright picked up the inaugural victory in 2007, followed by Wayne Johnson (2008), Brian Brown (2016), and Aaron Reutzel (2017). Thursday night is co-sanctioned with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Thursday, May 10 at Lakeside Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. and includes USRA B-Mods and E-Mods. Admission is $22 with children 10 and under admitted for free. Lakeside Speedway is located at 5616 Wolcott Dr. in Kansas City, Kan. For more information on the track, call (913) 299-9206 or log onto http://www.lakesidespeedway.net.

Absent from the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com lineup since 2014, Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway will see action once again on Saturday, May 12. The first track to ever host an ASCS event in 1992 in addition to the first National Tour event in 1993, the track known as “Hammer Hill” has seen 74 National Tour A-Features with 29 winners. The ASCS Mid-South Region is co-sanctioning Saturday’s event.

Saturday, May 12 opens at 4:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Admission is $20 for adults with kids 6-12 admitted for only $2. The lineup of classes also includes IMCA Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Micros, and Mod-Lites. I-30 Speedway is located at 12297 I-30 in Little Rock, Ark. For updates and other information, call (501) 455-4567 or log onto http://www.i-30speedway.com.

Going into the three-race swing, Washington’s Seth Bergman has reclaimed the point’s lead with Johnny Herrera trailing by 30 markers. Five more points back is Wayne Johnson with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. fourth. Hafertepe and Bergman swapped the point’s lead during last weekend’s Pennsylvania swing. Blake Hahn rounds out the top-five in tour standings with 67 points to make up.

Roger Crockett holds sixth with Matt Covington slipping to seventh. Leading the Brodix National Rookie of the Year standings, Australia’s Scott Bogucki is eighth in tour standings with Skylar Gee and Jamie Ball completing the top-ten.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).