Gio Scelzi Takes Lead in 17th Annual Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car”

By Bill W

Knoxville, IA, August 7, 2018 – Gio Scelzi’s strong week continues, and the sixteen-year-old rookie of Southern Iowa Sprintweek racked up another top five finish in the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge presented by Musco Sports Lighting Monday night. The Fresno, California currently leads Brian Brown, Sammy Swindell, Carson Macedo and Joey Saldana heading into Tuesday night’s Sage Fruit Ultimate ASCS Challenge and WAR Non-wing sprint event presented by Searsboro Telephone Company at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa.

Beaver Drill & Tool Company of Kansas City is the new title sponsor of the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett Mr. Sprint Car Award for 2018. The Vielhauer family, well-known in the sprint car racing community and owners of Beaver Drill & Tool Co., have increased the prize money to $2,000 for first, $1,250 for second and $750 for third.

Current 2018 Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” top ten standings…

1. Gio Scelzi, California, 176 points; 2. Brian Brown, Missouri, 174 points; 3. Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 151 points; 4. (tie) Carson Macedo, California, 148 points; Joey Saldana, Indiana, 148 points; 6. Terry McCarl, Iowa, 141 points; 7. Cory Eliason, California, 137 points; 8. Greg Hodnett, Pennsylvania, 134 points; 9. Shane Golobic, California, 121 points; 10. Carson McCarl, Iowa, 112 points.

Carson Macedo, California, 148 points; 2. Brian Brown, Missouri, 143 points; 3. Terry McCarl, Iowa, 141 points; 4. Greg Hodnett, Pennsylvania, 134 points; 5. Gio Scelzi, California, 130 points; 6. Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 123 points; 7. (tie) Thomas Kennedy, Manitoba, Canada, 106 points; Joey Saldana, Indiana, 106 points; 9. Tim Kaeding, California, 96 points; 10. (tie) Dominic Scelzi, California, 94 points; Brooke Tatnell, New South Wales, Australia, 94 points.

History of the Southern Iowa SprintWeek Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings…

2017 – 1. Brian Brown, Missouri, 332 points ($1,500); 2. Greg Hodnett, Pennsylvania, 261 points; 3. Brad Sweet, California, 238 points; 4. Ian Madsen, New South Wales, 236 points; 5. Trey Starks, Washington, 218 points

2016 – 1. Jamie Veal, Victoria, 271 points ($2,500); 2. Ian Madsen, New South Wales, 257 points ($1,000); 3. Danny Lasoski, Missouri, 222 points ($500); 4. Terry McCarl, Iowa 221 points; 5. Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, 217 points.

2015 – 1., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 277 points ($2,500); 2., Danny Lasoski, Missouri, 275 points ($1,000); 3., Brian Brown, Missouri, 259 points ($500); 4., Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 246 points; 5., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, 234 points.

2014 – 1., Brian Brown, Missouri, 296 points ($2,500); 2., Mark Dobmeier, North Dakota, 271 points ($1,000); 3., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 257 points ($500); 4., Ian Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 232 points; 5., Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Texas, 219 points.

2013 – 1., Kevin Swindell, Tennessee, 312 points ($2,500); 2., Brian Brown, Missouri, 288 points ($1,000); 3., Kyle Larson, California, 285 points ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 268 points; 5., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 250 points.

2012 – 1., Kyle Larson, California, 350 points ($2,500); 2., Brian Brown, Missouri, 276 points ($1,000); 3., Tim Kaeding, California, 268 points ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 253 points; 5., Tim Shaffer, Pennsylvania, 246 points.

2011 – 1., Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 321 points ($2,500); 2., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 291 points ($1,000); 3., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 259 points ($500); 4., Daryn Pittman, Oklahoma, 237 points; 5., Tim Shaffer, Pennsylvania, 227 points.

2010 – 1., Sammy Swindell, Tennessee, 276 points ($2,500); 2., Brooke Tatnell, New South Wales, Australia, 229 ($1,000); 3., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 219 ($500); 4., Bronson Maeschen, Iowa, 215; 5., Brian Brown, Missouri, 207.

2009 – 1., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 276 points ($2,500); 2., Brian Brown, Missouri, 253 ($1,000); 3., Johnny Herrera, New Mexico, 239 ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 224; 5., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 213.

2008 – 1., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 314 points ($2,500); 2., Billy Alley, Nebraska, 274 ($1,000); 3., Brooke Tatnell ($500), New South Wales, Australia, 271; 4., Tyler Walker, California, 261; 5., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 233.

2007 – 1., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 266 points ($2,500); 2., Kaley Gharst, Illinois, 252 ($1,000); 3., Brian Brown, Missouri, 249 ($500); 4., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 192; 5., Jonathan Allard, California, 182.

2006 – 1., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 309 points ($2,500); 2., Billy Alley, Nebraska, 247 ($1,000); 3., Brian Brown, Missouri, 227 ($500); 4., Don Droud, Jr., Nebraska, 201; 5., Gary Wright, Texas, 187.

2005 – 1., Billy Alley, Nebraska, 303 points ($2,500); 2., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 258 ($1,000); 3., Daryn Pittman, Oklahoma, 235; 4., Jesse Hockett, Missouri, 227; 5., Jesse Giannetto, Iowa, 214.

2004 – 1., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 217 points ($3,000); 2., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 183; 3., Zach Chappell, Oklahoma, 182; 4., Tim Kaeding, California, 165; 5., Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma, 160.

2003 – 1., Shane Stewart, Oklahoma, 238 points ($2,500); 2., Erin Crocker, Massachusetts, 186; 3., Travis Rilat, Texas, 183; 4., Kerry Madsen, New South Wales, Australia, 177; 5., Terry McCarl, Iowa, 175.

2002 – 1., Ricky Logan, Arkansas, 202 points ($1,500); 2., Jason Johnson, Louisiana, 186; 3., Daryn Pittman, Oklahoma, 171; 4., Brad Furr, California, 170; 5., Kasey Kahne, Washington, 160.

Those seeking information on the two participating tracks of the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” Award are encouraged to visit their web sites at www.knoxvilleraceway.com and www.oskychallenges.com, respectively.