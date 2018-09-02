Bakker and Stevenson Triumphant Saturday at Jackson Motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Sept. 1, 2018) – Gregg Bakker and Brandon Stevenson both earned their first feature victory of the season at Jackson Motorplex on Saturday during the midpoint of the Midwest Power Equipment 360 Nationals presented by DeKalb/Asgrow.

The two produced strong performances during Saturday’s preliminary night presented by Kulhman Lake Service & Welding, which was the final preliminary night and set the stage for Sunday’s event finale.

Friday’s winner Jack Dover, Terry McCarl, Lee Grosz and Thomas Kennedy are the four drivers locked into Sunday’s dash that determines the lineup for the first two rows of the $10,000-to-win A Main.

Bakker took advantage of starting on the pole for Saturday’s 25-lap 360ci winged sprint car main event, which featured the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports, the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series. He took the early lead and maintained the top spot to become the sixth winner during seven 360ci winged sprint car races at the 4/10-mile oval this season.

Grosz held off Dover for the runner-up position with McCarl placing fourth and Tommy Barber fifth.

Kennedy bested a field of 35 drivers during qualifying before Scott Winters, Carson McCarl, Elliot Amdahl and Eric Lutz each won a heat race. Skylar Prochaska was the B Main winner.

Stevenson became the fifth different winner this season during NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc competition at Jackson Motorplex. Jeremy Kerzman maneuvered from eighth to second place with Doug Martens, points leader Alex Schriever and James Sires rounding out the top five, respectively.

Clinton Bruns and Brant O’Banion each won a heat race.

The Midwest Power Equipment 360 Nationals presented by DeKalb/Asgrow concludes on Sunday. The pits open at 2 p.m. with the main gates opening at 4 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. with the green flag waving on the finale presented by Billion Buick GMC to follow.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults (reserved tickets are $28 for adults) and $12 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old (reserved for $15). A pit combo ticket is an additional $15. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get into the main grandstands for free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12-years-old and younger.

Additionally, there will be a driver/owner forum hosted by Austin Lloyd in the beer garden from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a trivia contest that will award a grand prize of 2019 season tickets to Jackson Motorplex to the winner.

360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 11X-Gregg Bakker (1); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz (3); 3. 53-Jack Dover (4); 4. 24-Terry McCarl (6); 5. 75B-Tommy Barber (2); 6. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (8); 7. 7W-Tasker Phillips (5); 8. 23W-Scott Winters (13); 9. 2H-Bill Boles (11); 10. 35-Skylar Prochaska (21); 11. 6-Eric Lutz (16); 12. 5-Brady Forbrook (22); 13. 33-James Broty (23); 14. 7-Carson McCarl (14); 15. 33X-Trevor Smith (18); 16. (DNF) 10J-Justin Jacobsma (17); 17. (DNF) 2-Derrik Lusk (9); 18. (DNF) 17-Josh Baughman (7); 19. (DNF) 09-Matt Juhl (12); 20. (DNF) 13JM-Jordan Martens (10); 21. (DNF) 32-Elliot Amdahl (15); 22. (DNF) 25-Dylan Peterson (20); 23. (DNF) 5M-Troy Manteufel (19); 24. (DNF) 14-Jody Rosenboom (24).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 35-Skylar Prochaska (1); 2. 5-Brady Forbrook (2); 3. 33-James Broty (3); 4. 14-Jody Rosenboom (6); 5. 4X-Eric Schulz (5); 6. 76-Jay Russell (4); 7. 86-Donovan Peterson (9); 8. 20G-Chris Graf (14); 9. 17X-Lee Goos Jr (7); 10. 75-Brandon Geldner (11); 11. (DNF) 88-Travis Reber (10); 12. (DNF) 5T-Mark Toews (8); 13. (DNF) 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (12); (DNS) 20-Brant O’Banion; (DNS) 3P-Sawyer Phillips.

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 23W-Scott Winters (2); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz (4); 3. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (6); 4. 2-Derrik Lusk (3); 5. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (1); 6. 5-Brady Forbrook (5); 7. 4X-Eric Schulz (7); 8. 86-Donovan Peterson (8); (DNS) 3P-Sawyer Phillips.

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7-Carson McCarl (2); 2. 33X-Trevor Smith (1); 3. 17-Josh Baughman (6); 4. 7W-Tasker Phillips (5); 5. 13JM-Jordan Martens (3); 6. 14-Jody Rosenboom (7); 7. 88-Travis Reber (8); 8. (DNF) 76-Jay Russell (4).

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 32-Elliot Amdahl (2); 2. 5M-Troy Manteufel (1); 3. 75B-Tommy Barber (4); 4. 24-Terry McCarl (6); 5. 2H-Bill Boles (3); 6. 33-James Broty (5); 7. 17X-Lee Goos Jr (7); 8. 75-Brandon Geldner (8); (DNS) 20-Brant O’Banion.

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 6-Eric Lutz (2); 2. 25-Dylan Peterson (1); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 4. 53-Jack Dover (5); 5. 11X-Gregg Bakker (4); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (6); 7. 5T-Mark Toews (7); 8. (DNF) 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (8); (DNS) 20G-Chris Graf.

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (22); 2. 17-Josh Baughman (27); 3. 24-Terry McCarl (31); 4. 35-Skylar Prochaska (20); 5. 5-Brady Forbrook (15); 6. 7W-Tasker Phillips (34); 7. 33-James Broty (19); 8. 53-Jack Dover (28); 9. 4J-Lee Grosz (3); 10. 76-Jay Russell (26); 11. 75B-Tommy Barber (33); 12. 11X-Gregg Bakker (13); 13. 2-Derrik Lusk (24); 14. 13JM-Jordan Martens (30); 15. 2H-Bill Boles (21); 16. 09-Matt Juhl (16); 17. 23W-Scott Winters (14); 18. 7-Carson McCarl (4); 19. 32-Elliot Amdahl (32); 20. 6-Eric Lutz (1); 21. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (35); 22. 33X-Trevor Smith (25); 23. 5M-Troy Manteufel (8); 24. 25-Dylan Peterson (9); 25. 4X-Eric Schulz (11); 26. 14-Jody Rosenboom (18); 27. 17X-Lee Goos Jr (29); 28. 5T-Mark Toews (7); 29. 86-Donovan Peterson (10); 30. 88-Travis Reber (6); 31. 75-Brandon Geldner (2); 32. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (5); 33. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (23); 34. 20-Brant O’Banion (12); 35. 20G-Chris Graf (17).

NSL NON-WING SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (2); 2. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (8); 3. 7XX-Doug Martens (4); 4. 0-Alex Schriever (3); 5. 15-James Sires (1); 6. 20-Brant O’Banion (5); 7. 38-Miles Grein (7); 8. 48-Neal Matuska (11); 9. 5-Eric Winckel (10); 10. 1DA-Christian Wagler (12); 11. 36-Tyler Wass (13); 12. (DNF) 7-Clinton Bruns (6); (DNS) 7X-Shane Fick.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Clinton Bruns (3); 2. 0-Alex Schriever (1); 3. 15-James Sires (2); 4. 38-Miles Grein (5); 5. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (6); 6. 48-Neal Matuska (7); 7. 36-Tyler Wass (4).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Brant O’Banion (2); 2. 7XX-Doug Martens (6); 3. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (3); 4. 7X-Shane Fick (1); 5. 5-Eric Winckel (5); 6. 1DA-Christian Wagler (4).