Danny Varin Wins ESS Feature at Fonda

Empire Super Sprints
Fonda Speedway
Fonda, NY
Saturday September 22, 2018
Heat Race #1:
1. 99L – Larry Wight
2. 10 – Jeff Cook
3. 87 – Jason Barney
4. 14 – Coleman Gulick
5. 3a – Jeff Trombley
6. 88c – Chad Miller
7. 2 – Dave Axton
8. 69k – Floyd Billington
9. 33 – Mike Mahaney
Heat Race #2:
1. 53 – Shawn Donath
2. 1hd – Cory Sparks
3. 9 – Josh Pieniazek
4. 90 – Matt Tanner
5. 28fm – Steve Poirier
6. 10h – Kelly Hebing
7. 51m – Jeremiah Munson
8. 13 – Keith Granholm
9. 76sd – Sean Durand
Heat Race #3:
1. 0 – Danny Varin
2. 00v – Bobby Varin
3. 56v – Billy VanInwegen
4. 19k – Paul Kinney
5. 24 – Bobby Hackel
6. 99 – Mike Kiser
7. 41j – Josh Flint
8. 14b – Brett Wright
9. 36 – Matt Billings
Dash:
1. 28fm – Steve Poirier
2. 3a – Jeff Trombley
3. 88c – Chad Miller
4. 99 – Mike Kiser
5. 24 – Bobby Hackel
6. 10h – Kelly Hebing
B-Main:
1. 2 – Dave Axton
2. 41j – Josh Flint
3. 14b – Brett Wright
4. 51m – Jeremiah Munson
5. 36 – Matt Billings
6. 69k – Floyd Billington
7. 76sd – Sean Durand
8. 13 – Keith Granholm
DNS. 33 – Mike Mahaney
Feature:
1. 0 – Danny Varin
2. 28fm – Steve Poirier
3. 99L – Larry Wight
4. 14 – Coleman Gulick
5. 9 – Josh Pieniazek
6. 56v – Billy VanInwegen
7. 53 – Shawn Donath
8. 1hd – Cory Sparks
9. 19k – Paul Kinney
10. 90 – Matt Tanner
11. 87 – Jason Barney
12. 24 – Bobby Hackel
13. 3a – Jeff Trombley
14. 10 – Jeff Cook
15. 88c – Chad Miller
16. 36 – Matt Billings
17. 99 – Mike Kiser
18. 10h – Kelly Hebing
19. 2 – Dave Axton
20. 33 – Mike Mahaney
21. 51m – Jeremiah Munson
22. 69k – Floyd Billington
23. 00v – Bobby Varin
24. 41j – Josh Flint