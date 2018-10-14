Poirier WiIns at Brockville Speedway

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints
Brockville Speedway
Brockville, ONT
Saturday October 13, 2018
Feature:
1. 28f – Steve Poirier
2. 10 – Jeff Cook
3. 87 – Jason Barney
4. 90 – Matt Tanner
5. 36 – Matt Billings
6. 11J – Chris Jones
7. 98 – Joe Trenca
8. 99L – Larry Wight
9. 42w – Ricky Wilson
10. 1c – Alex Vigneault
11. 123 – Yan Bilodeau
12. 3 – Denny Peebles
13. 2 – Dave Axton
14. 53 – Shawn Donath
15. 28L – Jordan Poirier
16. 76 – Sean Durand
17. 10h – Kelly Hebing
18. 61 – Parker Evans
19. 16L – Roger Levesque
20. 54J – Steve Hutchinson
21. 98p – Paul Pekkonen
22. 23 – Tyler Cartier
23. 88c – Chad Miller
24. 3g – Dale Gosslin