305 Sprints Part of Opening Night of NCRA Sprint Season Opener!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – February 1, 2019 – Officials with 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas have announced that the United Rebel Sprint Series will be a part of the lineup, on the first night of the ninth annual Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout,” which will be taking place on Thursday-Saturday night, April 4-6, 2019. This annual speedway event will once again open the season for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products 360-ci sprint car division, which will pay Saturday night’s championship feature winner $13,000.

The Kansas based URSS 305-CI division will be competing on Friday night (April 5) in a full program of heat races, last chance and championship feature. This event will also open the 2019 race season for the URSS.

Both NCRA 360-ci and URSS 305’s will take part in an open practice session on Thursday night, April 4. The Friday night NCRA event will pay $1200 to win and $200 to start. Payout for the URSS portion of Friday night’s event will be announced soon. Drivers will be allowed to compete in both divisions.

On Saturday night, drivers from throughout the country will be competing in a complete set of heat races, last chance and the championship feature finale.

More information pertaining to the “PCC/ACC” will be released in the coming days.

Information on the URSS 305-ci sprint series can be obtained on their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series.

To learn more about the NCRA 360-ci division, check out their website www.racencra.com and keep daily tracks on all-things happening on their facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.

Question concerning this huge opening weekend of racing can be answered by calling (316) 755-1781.