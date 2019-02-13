Pittman Claims Third Golden Gator

By Nick Graziano

BARBERVILLE, FL – Feb. 10, 2019 – Mother Nature put a halt to Daryn Pittman’s quest for three wins in a row at Volusia Speedway Park, canceling Sunday’s Sprint Car event, but handed him his third DIRTcar Nationals championship. And the first for his new Roth Motorsports team.

“To do it with a different team makes it that much more special,” Pittman said about getting another golden gator. “For us to come out here and be as fast and consistent every time we hit the track just speaks volumes for the guys working on this team.”

Pittman won two thrilling shows during Friday and Saturday nights’ World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race at Volusia and finished on the podium during the Tuesday and Wednesday night Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobil 1 races. His consistency gave him a 28-point lead over Brad Sweet coming into Sunday night’s race, and now his third DIRTcar Nationals championship – his two previous were in 2013 and 2015.

Last year, in his No. 9 Kasey Kahne Racing ride, Pittman never cracked the top-11 during the three Volusia Speedway Park DIRTcar Nationals races.

“To be able to bounce back this year and dominate the way that we did, by being the most consistent car every night, is pretty good redemption for myself, personally,” Pittman said. “There were a lot of questions about my move and changing teams, and you want to get off to a strong start. We’ll see what the rest of the year holds.”

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will trek forward with the schedule to Texas Friday Feb. 22 at Cotton Bowl Speedway and Saturday Feb. 23 at LoneStar Speedway for the East Texas Lonestar Shootout. As always, you can catch all the action from the DIRTcar Nationals and the World of Outlaws on DIRTVision.com.