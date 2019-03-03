Leary Wins USAC Southwest Feature at Casa Grande

From Lance Jennings

CASA GRANDE, Az. (March 2, 2019) — Casa Grande, AZ… Racing past Michael Curtis on lap 15, C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN) led the rest of the way to claim Saturday’s “Cotton Classic” at Central Arizona Speedway. Piloting the Reinbold / Underwood Motorsports’ #19 AME Electrical / Mesilla Valley Transportation Spike, C.J’s $2,000 triumph was the first Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car 410 race in series history. Isaac Chapple, Brody Roa, Jake Swanson, and Josh Hodges flowed the USAC National driver to the checkered flags. Roa was the night’s hard charger with a thirteenth to third place run in the 30-lap main event.

Josh Hodges was the night’s fast qualifier over the 18-car field with a lap of 16.233 at the Pinal County Fairgrounds. Roa, Dennis Gile, and Davis win the 8-lap heat races.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: March 2, 2019 – Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, Arizona – “Cotton Classic”

QUALIFYING: 1. Josh Hodges, 74X, Hodges-16.233; 2. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-16.281; 3. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-16.304; 4. C.J. Leary, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-16.441; 5. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-16.598; 6. Matt Rossi, 02, Rossi-16.608; 7. Michael Curtis, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-16.867; 8. Isaac Chapple, 52, Chapple-16.889; 9. Charles Davis Jr., 50, Davis-16.980; 10. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-17.105; 11. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-17.562; 12. Colton Maroney, 68, Maroney-17.564; 13. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-17.759; 14. Dennis Gile, 13G, Gile-17.939; 15. Tyler Most, 3, Most-18.118; 16. Ryan Cully, 21J, Cully-18.996; 17. Matt Lundy, 98, Lundy-19.029; 18. Stephen Sanchez, 7, Sanchez-NT.

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, Top 4 finishers eligible for invert) 1. Roa, 2. Hodges, 3. Curtis, 4. Johnson, 5. Leary, 6. Cully. NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, Top 4 finishers eligible for invert) 1. Gile, 2. Chapple, 3. Swanson, 4. Bonneau, 5. Martin, 6. Lundy. NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, Top 4 finishers eligible for invert) 1. Davis, 2. Sussex, 3. Rossi, 4. Most, 5. Maroney, 6. Sanchez. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parenthesis) 1. C.J. Leary (8), 2. Isaac Chapple (1), 3. Brody Roa (13), 4. Jake Swanson (11), 5. Josh Hodges (6), 6. Charles Davis Jr. (9), 7. Mike Martin (7), 8. Dennis Gile (14), 9. Ryan Cully (16), 10. Michael Curtis (2), 11. Matt Lundy (17), 12. Chris Bonneau (4), 13. Stephen Sanchez (18), 14. Stevie Sussex (5), 15. R.J. Johnson (10), 16. Tyler Most (15), 17. Matt Rossi (3), 18. Colton Maroney (12). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-14 Curtis, Laps 15-30 Leary.

HARD CHARGER: Brody Roa (13th to 3rd)

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS:

NEXT SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACES: March 8&9 – Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Arizona – “Spring Showcase” – Co-sanctioned with USAC/CRA