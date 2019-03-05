New Sprints On Dirt title and presentation sponsors introduced

From SOD

FORT WAYNE, IN (March 4, 2019) – Sprints On Dirt is pleased to announce a new series title sponsor starting in the 2019 season. Long-time SOD marketing partner, Lane Automotive of Watervliet, MI, has stepped up to become the series’ title sponsor. Joining Lane as presenting sponsors will be King Engine Bearings, MSD, and Motul.

Dave Muzzillo, Sprints On Dirt President, and John Naida, Sprints On Dirt Director of Operations, issued this joint statement: “Sprints On Dirt is honored to have Lane Automotive as our title sponsor. The Lane family has made immense contributions to all types of motor sports and is recognized for the same integrity and honesty as SOD. We are also excited to have King Engine Bearings, MSD, and Motul join us as presentation sponsors.”

John Berglund, Lane Automotive Advertising Manager, commented, “It’s exciting to increase our level of participation with Sprints On Dirt in 2019. I was able to attend many of their events in the past and saw a well-run professional operation with a great group of racers, teams, and fans. The SOD name has a positive reputation and we look for bigger things under the new ownership and continued leadership of the Naidas.”

Lane Automotive was founded in 1964 as a part-time venture in George Lane’s garage. Now known the world over as a premier supplier of performance parts and accessories for racers, hot rodders, truck and off-road enthusiasts, Lane Automotive’s divisions include Motor State Distributing, Allstar Performance, and the Lane Automotive Showroom. The company serves customers around the world from a 416,000 square foot distribution center/office complex located in Watervliet, Michigan.

MSD, founded forty-eight years ago, is a leading name in ignition system products, EFI products and high-performance parts. MSD designs, develops, tests and assembles its entire line of ignition boxes, crank triggers, distributors, EFI systems, transmission controllers, spark plugs, coils, spark plug wires, and other performance parts from its 150,000+ square feet headquarters in El Paso, Texas, where it employs over 400 people.

King Engine Bearings was founded in 1960 with one simple objective: to supply the highest quality bearings available in the marketplace. By specializing in engine bearings, King has built an extensive product offering that includes a wide range of engine bearings for automobiles, light duty and heavy duty trucks, marine, aviation, standby power and many other types of internal combustion engines. Every King bearing utilizes the highest quality materials and the most advanced designs to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

Motul started its very first enterprise in 1853. Motul displays a dedication to the best, from its suppliers, through its innovation to its clients. Pioneers in synthetic lubricants, Motul has developed the 300V Motorsport range based on the unique ESTER Core® technology that gives you unrivaled power increase, outstanding lubrication and optimal protection. Motorsport has been Motul’s prime creative and innovative laboratory since its first steps into racing in the 1950s.

