OCRS sprint cars return to Creek County Speedway

by John Rittenoure

Tulsa Okla. (March 25, 2019) – It has been 11 years since OCRS sprint cars have raced at Creek County Speedway and that time span was just a few hours from coming to an end last Saturday until rain moved in, to everyone’s disappointment.

However, the good news is we try again this weekend. The Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Cars will return to the Emmett Hahn owned Creek County Speedway, located on old route 66 near Kellyville, on Saturday.

This will be an opportunity for many of the Creek County champ sprint regulars to make their first start with the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series and race with our series regulars.

The last time OCRS visited Creek County Speedway was July of 2008 and two features were run that night, one with wings and one without.

Mike Goodman topped 2008 series champion Jamie Passmore and Tim Kent in the non-wing event, while Cody Cordell won with the wings on over Matt Sherrell and Danny Smith who finished second and third.

This time the wings will be on and several of the same veteran competitors from 2008 will be in the field along with a host of younger ones.

In the recent season opener at Red Dirt Raceway, veteran Wayne Johnson picked up a thrilling final lap victory over 2017 Ameri-Flex / OCRS champion Zach Chappell, who spun on the backstretch while leading on the final lap of the 30-lap main event. Chappell stayed on the gas and continued with only two turns between him and the checkered flag. Chappell managed to pass second place Layne Himebaugh but fell short at the finish by 0.390 seconds.

Coming into Saturdays show, Johnson holds a slim two-point lead over Chappell in the Ameri-Flex / OCRS standings.

Here is your itinerary for this Saturday’s racing event:

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 2

Where: Creek County Speedway, Kellyville, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, March 30, 2019

Time: Main Gates 5p / Hot Laps 7p / Racing 7:30p / Driver draw-in starts at 5p / AMERI-FLEX / OCRS drivers meeting will be at 6:15p

Tickets: General Admission: $15 / 10yrs & Under: Free

How to find Creek County Speedway

From OKC: Take I-44 east [Turner Turnpike] to exit 211 [Kellyville Exit]. Turn right to stop light [Highway 66] turn right and track is 1 mile on left side of highway.

From Tulsa: Take I-44 west [Turner Turnpike] to exit 211 [Kellyville Exit]. Turn left to stop light [Highway 66] turn right and track is 1 mile on left side of highway.

Address:

18450 W Highway 66

Kellyville, OK 74039

Track website: www.creekcountyspeedway.co

