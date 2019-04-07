Peck earns Waynesfield sprint win, sweeps FAST weekend; Dancer nabs NRA victory

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, OH. – Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck paid his dues the past couple of race seasons. Coming out of the midget ranks, Peck decided to bolt a wing on a sprint car and take on the tough Ohio racers. He took his lumps, learned, and it paid off huge this weekend. Peck led all 30 laps Sunday at Waynesfield Raceway Park to score his second NAPA Auto Parts FAST Series win of the weekend.

It wasn’t easy for Peck, who won at Atomic Speedway near Chillicothe, Ohio Saturday, as he had to deal with heavy lapped traffic and Several challenges from Cale Conley, who had scored the win Saturday at Attica Raceway Park.

In the K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance (NRA) portion of Sunday’s show, Delphos, Ohio’s Shawn Dancer held off several challenges from Randy Hannagan on a hand full of restarts to take the victory.

“We really got taken to school for two years around Ohio. These guys are tough. It’s pretty awesome to come in here and pick up two wins. It is the first races of the season which gives us a lot of confidence and makes us feel like we know what we are doing and gives us a pretty good base line with our cars,” Peck said. “We talked last night after getting a strong start about following FAST now.”

“Those lappers were really tough to get around. This place was just so fast wide open around the top you really had to check up to go to the bottom and be patient. I had to catch the lappers the first time to figure that out. I made too many mistakes the first time trying to get through. The last few times I caught them there at the end I was picking the right spots and making the right moves,” said Peck of his DRC Chassis/Rider Racing Engines/Keizer Wheels/Lucas Oil/Wix Filters/Rock Star Graphics backed #5x.

“Waynesfield is a great track. Shane (Helms, promoter) put on a great race. Thanks for the fans for coming out…come back for the other shows. The track prep job was awesome. Congrats to everyone who put this together,” said Dancer beside his Dancer Logistics/Amshaw Service center/Global Warehouse/Pitsen Barger Supply/Kistler Engines backed #49. “Sometimes it gets tough on the cushion here. Thanks to Kent and Garth and everyone who helps.”

Max Stambaugh and Justin Peck brought the field to green for the 30-lap FAST A-main with Peck gaining the advantage over Stambaugh, Conley, Henry and Brady Bacon. Buddy Kofoid spun in turn one on lap three, collecting Joey Saldana and Lee Jacobs with Saldana going pitside with front end damage as Kofoid and Jacobs rejoined at the tail. on the restart Conley drove around Stambaugh while Henry, Bacon and Travis Philo battled for fourth.

Adam Cruea spun on lap five just as the leaders were preparing to enter lapped traffic. With a clear track on the restart Peck and Conley pulled away from the battle for third between Stambaugh, Henry and Bacon. Peck encountered very heavy lapped traffic by the ninth circuit and Conley quickly closed as the pair maneuvered through and around lapped cars battling for the lead. Henry took third on lap 12 with Stambaugh now battling Bacon and Philo to hold onto fourth.

Peck worked his way through the lapped cars like a surgeon and was able to maintain the lead over Conley but that again evaporated by lap 18 with heavy lapped traffic. Conley again closed and this time Henry and Bacon joined the fun. The lead quartet was soon joined by Stambaugh as they had the crowd on their feet battling for the lead over the next seven laps. A Bradley Ashford spin with five laps to go giving Peck a clear track and clean air.

Peck pulled away for the win but the action behind didn’t slow down as Conley, Henry and Bacon waged war for the runner-up spot. Henry was able to get under Conley on lap 27 and crossed the finish line second ahead of Conley, Bacon and Stambaugh. Spencer Bayston charged from 13th to sixth followed by Cole Duncan, Philo, Greg Wilson and Kofoid who rallied from his early race spin to round out the top 10.

It took three attempts to get the NRA 25-lap feature going as Luke Daugherty spun on the initial start in front of the entire field with no one making contact and Todd Heuerman getting upside down on the second try. When the green flew for the third time pole-sitter Max Stambaugh grabbed the lead over Randy Hannagan, Dancer and Chase Dunham. Stambaugh raced into lapped traffic by lap six while Dancer used the extreme high line to take second with Hannagan, Jared Horstman and Dunham in pursuit.

By lap 10 it was a three car battle for the lead as Stambaugh, Dancer and Hannagan sliced through lapped traffic. Dancer powered round Stambaugh for the lead on lap 14 with Hannagan moving into second a lap later. With eight laps to go RJ Jacobs spun to give the leaders a chance to catch their breathes. On the restart Hannagan took a peak under Dancer several times but was unable to complete the pass. The final caution flew with four laps to go for a Dunham spin.

On the restart Hannagan made one last shot at the lead but Dancer was able to maintain his momentum on the high side and drove to the win over Hannagan Dylan Westbrook, Stambaugh and Ricky Peterson.

With threatening weather around “The Field” Sunday, FAST officials along with officials from the K&L Ready Mix (NRA) and promoter Shane Helms pushed the show along to the delight of the fans and race teams.

Waynesfield Raceway Park

Sunday, April 7, 2019

FAST 410 Sprints – NAPA Auto Parts

Qualifying

1.81-Lee Jacobs, 10.355; 2.5T-Travis Philo, 10.504; 3.5X-Justin Peck, 10.611; 4.99-Brady Bacon, 10.611; 5.11-Dale Blaney, 10.612; 6.7K-Cale Conley, 10.614; 7.22-Cole Duncan, 10.619; 8.4-Cap Henry, 10.629; 9.W20-Greg Wilson, 10.682; 10.70X-Spencer Bayston, 10.686; 11.6-Joey Saldana, 10.693; 12.23-Max Stambaugh , 10.788; 13.11N-Buddy Kofoid, 10.864; 14.5J-Jake Hesson, 10.928; 15.8M-TJ Michael, 10.946; 16.68G-Tyler Gunn, 10.966; 17.20B-Cody Bova, 10.980; 18.14-Chad Wilson, 11.021; 19.85-Mike Terry jr, 11.123; 20.5-Jordan Harble, 11.244; 21.4X-Bradley Ashford, 11.292; 22.83-Adam Cruea, 11.423;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 7K-Cale Conley[1] ; 2. 5X-Justin Peck[2] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[3] ; 4. W20-Greg Wilson[5] ; 5. 81-Lee Jacobs[4] ; 6. 5J-Jake Hesson[6] ; 7. 14-Chad Wilson[7] ; 8. 85-Mike Terry jr[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 23-Max Stambaugh [1] ; 2. 4-Cap Henry[2] ; 3. 11-Dale Blaney[4] ; 4. 22-Cole Duncan[3] ; 5. 8M-TJ Michael[5] ; 6. 20B-Cody Bova[6] ; 7. 4X-Bradley Ashford[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[1] ; 2. 99-Brady Bacon[4] ; 3. 6-Joey Saldana[2] ; 4. 70X-Spencer Bayston[3] ; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5] ; 6. 5-Jordan Harble[6] ; 7. 83-Adam Cruea[7]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 5X-Justin Peck[2] ; 2. 4-Cap Henry[3] ; 3. 7K-Cale Conley[6] ; 4. 99-Brady Bacon[4] ; 5. 23-Max Stambaugh [1] ; 6. 70X-Spencer Bayston[13] ; 7. 22-Cole Duncan[12] ; 8. 5T-Travis Philo[8] ; 9. W20-Greg Wilson[11] ; 10. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[5] ; 11. 11-Dale Blaney[9] ; 12. 68G-Tyler Gunn[15] ; 13. 8M-TJ Michael[14] ; 14. 81-Lee Jacobs[7] ; 15. 14-Chad Wilson[19] ; 16. 85-Mike Terry jr[22] ; 17. 20B-Cody Bova[17] ; 18. 83-Adam Cruea[21] ; 19. 4X-Bradley Ashford[20] ; 20. 5J-Jake Hesson[16] ; 21. 5-Jordan Harble[18] ; 22. 6-Joey Saldana[10]

Hard Charger: 70X-Spencer Bayston +7

–

NRA Sprint Invaders – K&L Ready Mix

Qualifying

1.2-Kyle Sauder, 11.119; 2.66-Chase Dunham, 11.234; 3.15-Brandon Ferguson , 11.267; 4.22H-Randy Hannagan , 11.273; 5.28H-Hud Horton , 11.315; 6.47X-Dylan Westbrook, 11.316; 7.14-Luke Daugherty, 11.325; 8.18-Todd Heuerman, 11.341; 9.11-Tim Allison , 11.392; 10.23-Devon Dobie , 11.402; 11.17M-Max Stambaugh , 11.451; 12.49-Shawn Dancer , 11.462; 13.17H-Jared Horstman , 11.513; 14.34-Luke Hall, 11.534; 15.11N-Ed Neumeister, 11.637; 16.16B-Ricky Peterson, 11.657; 17.18J-RJ Jacobs, 11.665; 18.4*-Tyler Street, 11.730; 19.11G-Luke Griffith, 12.089; 20.22-Rod Henning, 12.108; 21.37-Noah Dunlap, 12.348; 22.2X-Mike Grigsby, 12.912; 23.51T-John Taylor, 99.991;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 22H-Randy Hannagan [3] ; 2. 14-Luke Daugherty[2] ; 3. 23-Devon Dobie [1] ; 4. 17H-Jared Horstman [5] ; 5. 2-Kyle Sauder[4] ; 6. 16B-Ricky Peterson[6] ; 7. 11G-Luke Griffith[7] ; 8. 2X-Mike Grigsby[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 17M-Max Stambaugh [1] ; 2. 66-Chase Dunham[4] ; 3. 18J-RJ Jacobs[6] ; 4. 28H-Hud Horton [3] ; 5. 18-Todd Heuerman[2] ; 6. 34-Luke Hall[5] ; 7. 22-Rod Henning[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 49-Shawn Dancer [1] ; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3] ; 3. 11-Tim Allison [2] ; 4. 4*-Tyler Street[6] ; 5. 15-Brandon Ferguson [4] ; 6. 11N-Ed Neumeister[5] ; 7. 37-Noah Dunlap[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 49-Shawn Dancer [3] ; 2. 22H-Randy Hannagan [4] ; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5] ; 4. 17M-Max Stambaugh [1] ; 5. 16B-Ricky Peterson[16] ; 6. 2-Kyle Sauder[13] ; 7. 23-Devon Dobie [7] ; 8. 11-Tim Allison [9] ; 9. 4*-Tyler Street[12] ; 10. 28H-Hud Horton [11] ; 11. 11N-Ed Neumeister[18] ; 12. 18J-RJ Jacobs[8] ; 13. 34-Luke Hall[17] ; 14. 11G-Luke Griffith[19] ; 15. 14-Luke Daugherty[2] ; 16. 2X-Mike Grigsby[22] ; 17. 37-Noah Dunlap[21] ; 18. 22-Rod Henning[20] ; 19. 66-Chase Dunham[6] ; 20. 17H-Jared Horstman [10] ; 21. 15-Brandon Ferguson [15] ; 22. 18-Todd Heuerman[14]

Hard Charger: 16B-Ricky Peterson +11