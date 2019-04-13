Rain cancels Saturday’s Texas Outlaw Nationals at Devil’s Bowl

MESQUITE, TX – April 13, 2019 — Persistent rain showers, continued storms and saturated grounds at Devil’s Bowl Speedway have forced World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and track officials to cancel Saturday’s event at the speedway.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Saturday’s event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have 30 days to request a refund. For more details call 844-DIRT-TIX to speak with a customer service representative about your options.

The Greatest Show on Dirt will continue its high-octane show through the Midwest, Friday, April 26, at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. And then Saturday, April 27, at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. and Sunday, April 28, at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Ill.

