All Stars Rained Out at Sharon

From Tyler Altmeyer

HARTFORD, Ohio (May 4, 2019) – Unfortunately, poor weather struck again, this time in Hartford, Ohio.

With 45 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 sprint cars signed in for competition at Sharon Speedway on Saturday, May 4, Mother Nature made an appearance just after 5 p.m. and never disappeared, ultimately saturating speedway grounds beyond any point of quick recovery; track and Series officials were forced to cancel the evening program.

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions will return to Sharon Speedway for Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Tuesday, June 18.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will have a weekend off before returning to competition on Friday through Sunday, May 17-19, with a three-day sweep through the Badger State, first visiting Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wis., on Friday night, May 17. Action will resume on Saturday at Plymouth Dirt Track, followed by a stop at Angell Park Speedway.