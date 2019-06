ORRVILLE, Ohio (June 19, 2019) – The Ohio Sprint Speedweek event for the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 scheduled for Wednesday has shifted venues from Atomic Speedway to Wayne County Speedway.

Wet grounds unfortunately forced Atomic Speedway officials to cancel their round of Speedweek. Due to the amount of rain during Ohio Sprint Speedweek and the entirety of the 2019 season Wayne County officials opted to pick up the night of racing.