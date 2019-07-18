Photo Gallery: #letsracetwo at Eldora Speedway Eldora Speedway, Kings Royal, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Sprint Car Championship, World of Outlaws Kody Swanson. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Sheldon Haudenschild. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Greg Wilson. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Donny Schatz. (T.J.Buffenbarger photo) Shane Stewart and Kerry Madsen. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jacob Allen. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Nick Bilbee. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Tyler Courtney. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Gage Etgen. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Zane Hendricks. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Kody Swanson. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) C.J. Leary. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Justin Grant. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Issac Chapple. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Brian VanMeveren. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Brady Bacon. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Jason Goacher watching other cars qualify before Chris Windom takes his car onto the track. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Matt Cooley being sent out for qualifying at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Related Stories: Courtney Dominates USAC Portion of #letsracetwo at Eldora USAC Rained Out After First Heat Race at Haubstadt Grant Wins Lawrenceburg Fall Nationals KT JR Wins the “James Dean Classic” at Gas City Justin Grant Takes “Smackdown VII” Checkers #letsracetwoEldora SpeedwayUnited States Auto ClubUSAC National Sprint Car ChampionshipUSAC National Sprint Car Championship. Port Royal SpeedwayWorld of Outlaws