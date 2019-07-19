Schatz Holds Off Gravel to Win Knight Before the Kings Royal

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 20, 2019) — Donny Schatz continued his dominance of Eldora Speedway by winning Friday’s Knight Before the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The win was Schatz’s third this season at Eldora and seventh in the past two seasons. The win came as Schatz and his Tony Stewart Racing team tried out a some different things to prepare for Saturday’s $175,000 to win 40-lap Kings Royal finale.

We made it better in the dash, but when you put a full load of fuel on and go out there and run the whole race I was hanging from the word go,” Schatz said about his race car. “I was actually surprised someone didn’t drive right by us. I could make some good laps in three and four and hold my own, but in one and two I go to lapped traffic and I watched the (Parker Price-Miller) drive away from me. I had to change everything I did. I was stomping, and stabbing, and steering, and slinging doing everything I could. I just couldn’t make it do what I wanted it to do. We kind of expected that, but you can’t change it once the race stars, you just must live with it. Thankfully we made it to the end.”

Schatz and Daryn Pittman started on the front row for the $12,000 to win Knight Before the Kings Royal main event. Schatz took the lead immediately with Pittman, David Gravel, and Cory Eliason in tow. Gravel immediately applied pressure to Pittman for the second spot but could not make the pass.

Eight laps into the main event Schatz began to encounter slower traffic which allowed Pittman and Gravel to close. Schatz tried to change his line to run the top of the track, but quickly reverted to the low side of the speedway. On lap 15 Logan Schuchart made his presence felt by passing Eliason for the fourth spot and tried to catch up with the lead trio.

On lap 17 the race for second heated up with Pittman and Gravel exchanging the position on each end of the racetrack until Gravel took the position on lap 18. Gravel quickly closed in on Schatz getting a nose under him in turns one and two with 9 laps to go.

With six laps to go Schatz struggled to lap Parker Price-Miller which allowed Gravel to close while Pittman was passed by Schuchart for third. Just as Gravel appeared to have Schatz in position to challenge for the lead the caution flag appeared for Eliason contacting the wall and spinning in turn four.

Gravel kept pace with Schatz after the restart but was unable to gain enough momentum to make the pass as Schatz went on to victory over Gravel, Schuchart, Rico Abreu, and Pittman.

The Knight Before the Kings Royal

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, OH

Friday July 19, 2019

Qualifying Flight A

1. 41-David Gravel, 13.005

2. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.111

3. 70-Brock Zearfoss, 13.182

4. 11-Dale Blaney, 13.187

5. 21-Brian Brown, 13.191

6. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.204

7. 71P-Parker Price-Miller, 13.225

8. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.276

9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.306

10. 41S-Gio Scelzi, 13.310

11. 84-Tom Harris, 13.321

12. 98-Dave Blaney, 13.414

13. 7S-Tim Kaeding, 13.418

14. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.419

15. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.420

16. 19-Brent Marks, 13.420

17. 9-James McFadden, 13.422

18. 7-Jason Sides, 13.435

19. 39-Sammy Swindell, 13.439

20. 64-Scotty Thiel, 13.486

21. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.500

22. K4-Chad Kemenah, 13.507

23. 33W-Michael Walter, 13.563

24. G1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.589

25. 71M-Paul May, 13.707

26. 18J-R.J. Jacobs, 13.774

27. 2AU-Andrew Scheuerle, 13.779

28. 28-Brian Paulus, 13.833

29. 10P-Jim Perricone, 14.359

30. 3C-Cale Conley, NT

Qualifying Flight B:

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.167

2. 2-Carson Macedo, 13.295

3. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.315

4. 83-Daryn Pittman, 13.317

5. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 13.343

6. 92-Sye Lynch, 13.353

7. 18-Ian Madsen, 13.361

8. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.388

9. 70X-Justin Peck, 13.405

10. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.438

11. 5-Shane Stewart, 13.446

12. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.453

13. 11N-Buddy Kofoid, 13.453

14. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.461

15. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.528

16. 91-Cale Thomas, 13.567

17. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 13.594

18. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.639

19. 71-Ayrton Olsen, 13.683

20. 85-Dustin Daggett, 13.726

21. 17XL-Caleb Helms, 13.747

22. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.752

23. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.759

24. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.792

25. 49D-Shawn Dancer, 13.835

26. 19P-Paige Polyak, 13.982

27. 14-Marcus Dumesny, 14.128

28. J4-John Garvin, 14.194

29. 4X-Bradley Ashford, 14.434

30. 83-Adam Cruea, 14.454

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 41 – David Gravel

2. 11 – Dale Blaney

3. 41S – Gio Scelzi

4. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

5. 39 – Sammy Swindell

6. 7S – Tim Kaeding

7. 19 – Brent Marks

8. 28 – Brian Paulus

9. 71M – Paul May

10. K4 – Chad Kemenah

(First three drivers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 21 – Brian Brown

2. 49 – Brad Sweet

3. 11K – Kraig Kinser

4. 3 – Jac Haudenschild

5. 84 – Tom Harris

6. 9 – James McFadden

7. 64 – Scotty Thiel

8. 33W – Michael Walter

9. 18J – R.J. Jacobs

10. 10P – Jim Perricone

(First three drivers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 15 – Donny Schatz

2. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

3. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

4. 98H – Dave Blaney

5. G1 – Hunter Schuerenberg

6. 7 – Jason Sides

7. W20 – Greg Wilson

8. 3C – Cale Conley

9. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle

10. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

(First three drivers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 1S – Logan Schuchart

2. 83 – Daryn Pittman

3. 11N – Buddy Kofoid

4. 18 – Ian Madsen

5. 13 – Paul McMahan

6. 91 – Cale Thomas

7. 2L – Landon Lalonde

8. 71 – Ayrton Olsen

9. 49D – Shawn Dancer

10. J4 – John Garvin

(First three drivers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps):

1. 2 – Carson Macedo

2. 24 – Rico Abreu

3. 5 – Shane Stewart

4. 2M – Kerry Madsen

5. 49X – Tim Shaffer

6. A79 – Brandon Wimmer

7. 85 – Dustin Daggett

8. 99 – Skylar Gee

9. 19P – Paige Polyak

10. 4X – Bradley Ashford

(First three drivers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #6

1. 26 – Cory Eliason

2. 17B – Bill Balog

3. 1A – Jacob Allen

4. 70X – Justin Peck

5. 92 – Sye Lynch

6. 81 – Lee Jacobs

7. 17XL – Caleb Helms

8. 5T – Travis Philo

9. 14M – Marcus Dumesny

10. 83C – Adam Cruea

(First three drivers transferred to the A-Main)

D-Main (8 Laps):

1. G1 – Hunter Schuerenberg

2. 5T – Travis Philo

3. 49D – Shawn Dancer

4. 71M – Paul May

5. 14M – Marcus Dumensy

6. 18J – R.J. Jacobs

7. 19P – Paige Polyak

8. 28 – Brian Paulus

9. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle

10. 10P – Jim Perricone

11. 83C – Adam Cruea

DNS: 4X – Bradley Ashford

DNS: J4 – John Garvin

DNS: 3C – Cale Conley

(First two finishers transferred to the C-Main)

C-Main (10 Laps):

1. 9 – James McFadden

2. A79 – Brandon Wimmer

3. 39 – Sammy Swindell

4. 7 – Jason Sides

5. 81 – Lee Jacobs

6. 17XL – Caleb Helms

7. 64 – Scott Thiel

8. 71 – Ayrton Olsen

9. W20 – Greg Wilson

10. 99 – Skylar Gee

11. 85 – Dustin Daggett

12. 2L – Landon Lalonde

13. 33W – Michael Wlater

14. G1 – Hunter Schuerenberg

15. 5R – Travis Philo

DNS: Chad Kemenah

Dash #1 (6 Laps):

1. 15 – Donny Schatz

2. 41 – David Gravel

3. 11 – Dale Blaney

4. 49 – Brad Sweet

5. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

6. 21 – Brian Brown

(Finish determined the inside six rows of the A-Main)

Dash #2 (6 Laps):

1. 83 – Daryn Pittman

2. 26 – Cory Eliason

3. 2 – Carson Macedo

4. 24 – Rico Abreu

5. 1S – Logan Schuchart

6. 17B – Bill Balog

(Finish determined the outside six rows of the A-Main)

B-Main (12 Laps):

1. 29 – Kerry Madsen

2. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

3. 18 – Ian Madsen

4. 92 – Sye Lynch

5. 98H – Dave Blaney

6. 7S – Tim Kaeding

7. 19 – Brent Marks

8. 70X – Justin Peck

9. 13 – Paul McMahan

10. 9 – James McFadden

11. 91 – Cale Thomas

12. 84 – Tom Harris

13. 3 – Jac Haudenschild

14. A79 – Brandon Wimmer

15. 49X – Tim Shaffer

DNS: 87 – Aaron Reutzel

(First six finishers transferred to the A-Main)

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 15 – Donny Schatz

2. 41 – David Gravel

3. 1S – Logan Schuchart

4. 24 – Rico Abreu

5. 83 – Daryn Pittman

6. 2 – Carson Macedo

7. 49 – Brad Sweet

8. 1A – Jacob Allen

9. 41S – Gio Sclezi

10. 11K – Kraig Kinser

11. 17B – Bill Balog

12. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

13. 21 – Brian Brown

14. 2M – Kerry Madsen

15. 19 – Brent Marks

16. 5 – Shane Stewart

17. 11N – Buddy Kofoid

18. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

19. 18 – Ian Madsen

20. 7S – Tim Kaeding

21. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

22. 26 – Cory Eliason

23. 11 – Dale Blaney

24. 98H – Dave Blaney

25. 92 – Sye Lynch