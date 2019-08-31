Baughman and Schafer Win at Jackson Motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 30, 2019) – Josh Baughman and Cam Schafer each earned their first feature triumph of the season at Jackson Motorplex on Friday evening during the opening night of the DeKalb/Asgrow 360 Nationals presented by Kuhlman Lake Service & Welding, Inc. and Tweeter Contracting.

Both drivers survived a late scare to score a victory during Holiday Inn Fairmont Night and accumulate a stout point total on the first of two preliminary nights leading into Sunday’s event finale.

Baughman led the distance after grabbing the lead by riding the cushion around turn two as polesitter Justin Henderson slid up the track. It turned out to be the race-winning move, but a caution with five laps remaining set up a late showdown with Jackson Motorplex 360 sprints points leader Lee Grosz in second.

Baughman maintained the top lane and the open track was beneficial as he cruised to the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars main event win by 1.757 seconds.

“I’m tired,” he said during a Victory Lane interview. “I’ve led a lot of laps here and could never pull it off. This means a lot. The curb got really big at the end. I’m glad we didn’t give that one away.”

Grosz finished second with Henderson third, Trey Starks fourth and Brooke Tatnell fifth.

Dusty Zomer paced the 47-car field early in the night by setting quick time during qualifying before Justin Jacobsma, James Broty, Wayne Johnson, Cody Hansen and Jordan Martens each won a heat race. Tommy Barber claimed the C Main and Thomas Kennedy won the B Main.

Schafer also held on during several anxious moments in the closing laps of the National Sprint League Mastell Brothers Touring Series non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc main event. The leaders were thick in traffic and Alex Schriever went for a last-lap slide job in turns one and two that barely came up short.

Eric Schulz rounded out the podium with Johnny Parsons III placing fourth and Jake Kouba fifth.

Brandon Halverson set quick time during qualifying. Schriever, Parsons III and Schulz were the heat race winners.

Saturday features Night 2 of the event and is sponsored by Big Country 107.7. Additional money will be added to the winged sprint car program for the Paul ‘Too Tall’ Jerousek Memorial. Donations will also be collected for the American Cancer Society.

The pits open at 3 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7 p.m. The main gates open at 4 p.m.

Adult tickets are $25 and student tickets for ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $12. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free.

IMCA vintage cars will also be in action on Saturday and Sunday.

RACE REPORT: JACKSON MOTORPLEX IN JACKSON, MINN. (Aug. 30, 2019) –

MIDWEST POWER SERIES/MSTS 360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 17-Josh Baughman (2); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz (3); 3. 83X-Justin Henderson (1); 4. 44X-Trey Starks (5); 5. 14X-Brooke Tatnell (7); 6. 81-Jack Dover (9); 7. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 8. 5Z-Dusty Zomer (6); 9. 56N-Davey Heskin (8); 10. 27-Carson McCarl (22); 11. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips (12); 12. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (10); 13. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (21); 14. 40-Clint Garner (11); 15. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (16); 16. 44-Chris Martin (13); 17. 5-Eric Lutz (23); 18. 35-Skylar Prochaska (24); 19. 13JM-Jordan Martens (20); 20. 14-Jody Rosenboom (18); 21. 33-James Broty (17); 22. 2C-Wayne Johnson (14); 23. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (19); 24. 4-Cody Hansen (15).

B Feature (15 Laps): 1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (3); 2. 27-Carson McCarl (1); 3. 5-Eric Lutz (2); 4. 35-Skylar Prochaska (4); 5. 03X-Shayle Bade (6); 6. 23W-Scott Winters (15); 7. 17X-Lee Goos Jr (8); 8. 50-Chase Viebrock (9); 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett (12); 10. 2H-Bill Boles (7); 11. 45-Monty Ferriera (10); 12. 11-Mindy McCune (14); 13. 86-Donovan Peterson (17); 14. 29-Brandon Stevenson (18); 15. 03-Jamey Ogston (11); 16. 75B-Tommy Barber (16); 17. (DNF) 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (5); (DNS) 20G-Chris Graf.

C Feature (12 Laps): 1. 75B-Tommy Barber (1); 2. 86-Donovan Peterson (2); 3. 29-Brandon Stevenson (8); 4. 37-Sye Anderson (10); 5. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson (5); 6. 88-Travis Reber (7); 7. 33B-Scott Broty (4); 8. (DNF) 2-Derrik Lusk (3); 9. (DNF) 0J-Jeremy McCune (6); (DNS) 83-Rob Kubli; (DNS) 5T-Mark Toews; (DNS) 10-Trevor Serbus.

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (1); 2. 5Z-Dusty Zomer (6); 3. 17-Josh Baughman (5); 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (3); 5. 2H-Bill Boles (2); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (8); 7. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (4); 8. 86-Donovan Peterson (7); 9. 0J-Jeremy McCune (9); 10. 83-Rob Kubli (10).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 33-James Broty (1); 2. 40-Clint Garner (3); 3. 44X-Trey Starks (6); 4. 83X-Justin Henderson (5); 5. 17X-Lee Goos Jr (2); 6. 23W-Scott Winters (10); 7. 20G-Chris Graf (8); 8. 75B-Tommy Barber (4); 9. 2-Derrik Lusk (7); 10. 88-Travis Reber (9).

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson (2); 2. 14-Jody Rosenboom (1); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (6); 4. 14X-Brooke Tatnell (4); 5. 5-Eric Lutz (5); 6. 45-Monty Ferriera (7); 7. 03X-Shayle Bade (3); 8. (DNF) 37-Sye Anderson (9); (DNS) 10-Trevor Serbus.

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 4-Cody Hansen (2); 2. 56N-Davey Heskin (4); 3. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips (3); 4. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (1); 5. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (5); 6. 27-Carson McCarl (6); 7. 03-Jamey Ogston (7); 8. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson (8); 9. 29-Brandon Stevenson (9).

Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 13JM-Jordan Martens (1); 2. 81-Jack Dover (4); 3. 44-Chris Martin (3); 4. 4J-Lee Grosz (6); 5. 35-Skylar Prochaska (5); 6. 50-Chase Viebrock (2); 7. 11-Mindy McCune (8); 8. 33B-Scott Broty (7); (DNS) 5T-Mark Toews.

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 5Z-Dusty Zomer, 00:13.391 (10); 2. 44X-Trey Starks, 00:13.454 (25); 3. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:13.488 (5); 4. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:13.511 (6); 5. 4J-Lee Grosz, 00:13.530 (28); 6. 17-Josh Baughman, 00:13.540 (13); 7. 83X-Justin Henderson, 00:13.606 (31); 8. 5-Eric Lutz, 00:13.657 (43); 9. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, 00:13.665 (2); 10. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:13.668 (42); 11. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson, 00:13.673 (3); 12. 75B-Tommy Barber, 00:13.695 (18); 13. 14X-Brooke Tatnell, 00:13.702 (34); 14. 56N-Davey Heskin, 00:13.732 (35); 15. 81-Jack Dover, 00:13.771 (40); 16. 40-Clint Garner, 00:13.794 (16); 17. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 00:13.794 (45); 18. 03X-Shayle Bade, 00:13.797 (1); 19. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 00:13.825 (4); 20. 44-Chris Martin, 00:13.840 (44); 21. 2H-Bill Boles, 00:13.848 (7); 22. 17X-Lee Goos Jr, 00:13.850 (26); 23. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 00:13.860 (37); 24. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:13.881 (19); 25. 50-Chase Viebrock, 00:13.908 (17); 26. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:13.909 (36); 27. 33-James Broty, 00:13.979 (22); 28. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:14.006 (11); 29. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:14.007 (30); 30. 13JM-Jordan Martens, 00:14.055 (12); 31. 86-Donovan Peterson, 00:14.114 (29); 32. 2-Derrik Lusk, 00:14.122 (46); 33. 45-Monty Ferriera, 00:14.134 (33); 34. 03-Jamey Ogston, 00:14.197 (32); 35. 33B-Scott Broty, 00:14.204 (38); 36. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:14.224 (41); 37. 20G-Chris Graf, 00:14.277 (9); 38. 10-Trevor Serbus, 00:14.348 (21); 39. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson, 00:14.435 (15); 40. 11-Mindy McCune, 00:14.485 (24); 41. 0J-Jeremy McCune, 00:14.566 (47); 42. 88-Travis Reber, 00:14.584 (23); 43. 37-Sye Anderson, 00:14.706 (20); 44. 29-Brandon Stevenson, 00:14.763 (27); (DQ) 23W-Scott Winters, 00:13.705 (8).

NSL NON-WING SPRINT CARS

PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 99GG-Cam Schafer (1); 2. 0-Alex Schriever (4); 3. 38X-Eric Schultz (6); 4. 12-Johnny Parsons III (2); 5. 6-Jake Kouba (7); 6. 87-Mike Mueller (13); 7. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (5); 8. 48-Neal Matuska (11); 9. 16-Jimmy Kouba (9); 10. 55-Joseph Kouba (15); 11. 93-Brad Peterson (14); 12. 22-Jeff Pellersels (8); 13. 7-Clinton Bruns (10); 14. 99-Bryan Roach (12); 15. 45-David Mackey (16); 16. (DNF) 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (3); (DNS) 1DA-Brandon Stevenson.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Alex Schriever (3); 2. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (4); 3. 6-Jake Kouba (2); 4. 99-Bryan Roach (1); 5. 87-Mike Mueller (5); 6. 45-David Mackey (6).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Johnny Parsons III (3); 2. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (4); 3. 7-Clinton Bruns (1); 4. 16-Jimmy Kouba (2); 5. 93-Brad Peterson (5); 6. (DNF) 1DA-Brandon Stevenson (6).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 38X-Eric Schultz (4); 2. 99GG-Cam Schafer (2); 3. 48-Neal Matuska (1); 4. 22-Jeff Pellersels (3); 5. 55-Joseph Kouba (5).

Qualifying (3 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson, 00:16.138 (15); 2. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman, 00:16.457 (14); 3. 38X-Eric Schultz, 00:16.507 (10); 4. 0-Alex Schriever, 00:16.591 (4); 5. 12-Johnny Parsons III, 00:16.609 (12); 6. 22-Jeff Pellersels, 00:16.617 (16); 7. 6-Jake Kouba, 00:16.666 (6); 8. 16-Jimmy Kouba, 00:16.825 (1); 9. 99GG-Cam Schafer, 00:16.856 (13); 10. 99-Bryan Roach, 00:16.941 (9); 11. 7-Clinton Bruns, 00:16.951 (3); 12. 48-Neal Matuska, 00:17.035 (8); 13. 87-Mike Mueller, 00:17.184 (5); 14. 93-Brad Peterson, 00:17.186 (7); 15. 55-Joseph Kouba, 00:17.946 (2); 16. 45-David Mackey, 00:18.835 (17); (DQ) 1DA-Brandon Stevenson, 00:17.184 (11).