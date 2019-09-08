Photo Gallery: Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Dustin Smith, (Bill Miller photo) J.J. Hughes. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Hewitt. (Bill Miller photo) Dallas Hewitt. (Bill Miller photo) Scotty Weir. (Bill Miller photo) Matt Westfall. (Bill Miller photo) Sterling Cling. (Bill Miller photo) Brandon Mattox. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull. (Bill Miller photo) Cole Ketcham. (Bill Miller photo) Dustin Ingle. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cockrum. (Bill Miller photo) Dustin Smith, (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cockrum. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Shane Cockrum Takes Gas City Win Hewitt Wins a Thriller over Meseraull at Gas City KTJ Victorious in Gas City Sprints Weir wins USAC feature at Gas City Cottle Wins Gas City Opener Gas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto Gallery