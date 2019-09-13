Justin Grant Dominates “Jim Hurtubise Classic” Win at Terre Haute

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 13, 2019 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – 20th Jim Hurtubise Classic

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Chris Windom, 5G, Goacher-20.094; 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 19, Hayward/Thomas-20.175; 3. C.J. Leary, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-20.176; 4. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-20.230; 5. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-20.233; 6. Nick Bilbee, 17, Bilbee-20.275; 7. Jason McDougal, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-20.288; 8. Carson Short, 21, RCM-20.302; 9. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-20.437; 10. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-20.458; 11. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-20.520; 12. Bill Rose, 6, Rose-20.528; 13. Dustin Smith, 77, Smith-20.652; 14. Mitch Wissmiller, 29, Barker-20.703; 15. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-20.835; 16. Brian VanMeveren, 24, VanMeveren-20.889; 17. Max Adams, 5m, Adams-20.957; 18. Dustin Christie, 75, Christie-21.117; 19. Kyle Robbins, 17R, KR-21.134; 20. Tye Mihocko, 5, Mihocko-21.532; 21. Steve Thomas, 20, Thomas-21.913; 22. Jake Simmons, 3, Simmons-21.932; 23. Paul May, 71m, May-21.978; 24. Aric Gentry, 10, Gentry-22.026; 25. Eric Perrott, 45, Perrott-23.370; 26. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-NT; 27. Patrick Budde, 90, Budde-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Jason McDougal, 5. Brian VanMeveren, 6. Kyle Robbins, 7. Jake Simmons, 8. Dustin Smith. 2:46.85

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Carson Short, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 4. Josh Hodges, 5. Mitch Wissmiller, 6. Max Adams, 7. Aric Gentry, 8. Tye Mihocko. 2:48.36

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Tyler Courtney, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Nick Bilbee, 4. Isaac Chapple, 5. Dustin Christie, 6. Bill Rose, 7. Steve Thomas, 8. Eric Perrott. NT

INDY RACE PARTS SEMI: (10 laps, top-7 transfer to the feature) 1. Bill Rose, 2. Dustin Smith, 3. Aric Gentry, 4. Max Adams, 5. Tye Mihocko, 6. Kyle Robbins, 7. Steve Thomas, 8. Eric Perrott, 9. Jake Simmons. 3:41.71

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (3), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (5), 3. Tyler Courtney (9), 4. Chris Windom (6), 5. C.J. Leary (4), 6. Jason McDougal (7), 7. Chase Stockon (2), 8. Nick Bilbee (1), 9. Josh Hodges (11), 10. Carson Short (8), 11. Max Adams (17), 12. Isaac Chapple (15), 13. Dustin Smith (13), 14. Kyle Robbins (19), 15. Dustin Christie (18), 16. Aric Gentry (22), 17. Steve Thomas (21), 18. Brady Bacon (10), 19. Tye Mihocko (20), 20. Brian VanMeveren (16), 21. Mitch Wissmiller (14), 22. Bill Rose (12). NT

————————–

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Justin Grant

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Tyler Courtney (9th to 3rd)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Dustin Smith

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Eric Perrott

ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Dustin Smith

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-C.J. Leary-1,771, 2-Tyler Courtney-1,653, 3-Justin Grant-1,606, 4-Kevin Thomas, Jr.-1,602, 5-Brady Bacon-1,598, 6-Chris Windom-1,568, 7-Chase Stockon-1,533, 8-Jason McDougal-1,354, 9-Carson Short-1,324, 10-Isaac Chapple-1,035.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 14, 2019 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – “Haubstadt Hustler”