GAS CITY, In. (October 6, 2019) — Tyler Hewitt won the non-wing sprint car season finale on Saturday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Shane Cockrum, Cole Ketcham, Thomas Meseraull, and Anthony D’Alessio rounded out the top five. Former USAC National Midget champion Russ Gamester won the midget car feature while Ethan Barrow won the Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event.