Saturday Portion of the Nittany Showdown Rained Out

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (October 26, 2019) — The Saturday portion of the “Nittany Showdown” featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series scheduled for Saturday at Port Royal Speedway was cancelled due to rain. After pushing up hot laps to 1:00 p.m. qualifications were completed before a rain shower began to linger over the track, forcing officials to forgo the rest of the program.

The World of Outlaws conclude the 2019 season November 7-9 at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of the Can-Am World Finals. Brad Sweet leader Donny Schatz going into the final weekend of racing with the Outlaws by eight points.