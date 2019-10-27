Chase Johnson Gets First USAC Midget Win at Ventura

From Lance Jennings

VENTURA, CA (October 26, 2019) — Taking advantage of slower traffic, Chase Johnson (Penngrove, CA) earned his first USAC Western States Midget win at Ventura Raceway. Racing Tom Malloy’s #25 Trench Shoring / Ed Pink Racing Engines King, Johnson slipped by Ben Worth on lap 13 and led the rest of the way to become the fifth first time winner in nine races. Worth, fast qualifier Cory Elliott, Shannon McQueen, and Josh Lakatos rounded out the top-five drivers.

Kyle Beilman earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a tenth place run from eighteenth. Randi Pankratz claimed her second Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish in the main event.

Elliott posted his second Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award of the year with a time of 13.112 over the 20-car roster.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Johnson (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), point leader Robert Dalby (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat), and Lakatos (Competition Suspension Inc. / Ultra Shield Race Products Third Heat).

The USAC Western States Midgets will battle the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets at the November 15th and 16th “52nd Annual Western World Championships” at Arizona Speedway. The AMSOIL USAC National, USAC/CRA, and Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will join the action packed card at San Tan Valley, Arizona.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: October 26, 2019 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-13.112; 2. Robby Josett, 73K, Ford-13.137; 3. Josh Lakatos, 68, Six8-13.161; 4. Chase Johnson, 25, Malloy-13.306; 5. Shannon McQueen, 7, McQueen-13.340; 6. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-13.342; 7. Ben Worth, 5G, Alexander-13.427; 8. Brennan Rogers, 4, Dalby-13.538; 9. Shon Deskins, 20AZ, Deskins-13.545; 10. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-13.717; 11. David Prickett, 15DJ, Neverlift-13.745; 12. Terry Nichols, 1NP, Nichols-13.835; 13. Ron Hazelton, 15, Hazelton-13.848; 14. Mike Leach Jr., 33P, Leach-13.974; 15. Alex Grigoreas, 1X, LKK-14.188; 16. Marvin Mitchell, 78, Mitchell-14.624; 17. Bryan Drollinger, 71D, Drollinger-21.151; 18. Robert Dalby, 4D, Dalby-NT; 19. Kyle Beilman, 31B, Beilman-NT; 20. Dylan Ito, 73, Ford-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Johnson, 2. Worth, 3. Elliott, 4. Hazelton, 5. Mitchell, 6. Sarna. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Dalby (#4 Dalby), 2. McQueen, 3. Leach, 4. Josett, 5. Prickett, 6. Drollinger. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Lakatos, 2. Nichols, 3. Grigoreas, 4. Beilman, 5. Deskins, 6. Pankratz, 7. Ito. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Chase Johnson (3), 2. Ben Worth (1), 3. Cory Elliott (6), 4. Shannon McQueen (2), 5. Josh Lakatos (4), 6. Robby Josett (5), 7. David Prickett (10), 8. C.J. Sarna (9), 9. Terry Nichols (11), 10. Kyle Beilman (18), 11. Dylan Ito (19), 12. Shon Deskins (8), 13. Randi Pankratz (7), 14. Robert Dalby (17), 15. Marvin Mitchell (15), 16. Mike Leach Jr. (13), 17. Ron Hazelton (12), 18. Alex Grigoreas (14), 19. Bryan Drollinger (16). NT

**Sarna flipped on lap 5 of the first heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-12 Worth, Laps 13-30 Johnson.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Kyle Beilman (18th to 10th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Randi Pankratz

NEW USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINTS: 1-Dalby-600, 2-Elliott-575, 3-McQueen-477, 4-Prickett-466, 5-Austin Liggett-458, 6-Worth-450, 7-Sarna-400, 8-Beilman-374, 9-Jake Swanson-348, 10-Mitchell-347.

NEXT USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET RACES: November 15 & 16 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – “52nd Western World Championships” – co-sanctioned with NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets