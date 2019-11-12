57 Cars Already Entered for Hangtown 100

From Richie Murray

PLACERVILLE, CA (November 11, 2019) – Last call has arrived for teams to register for the inaugural Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 on November 19-20 at California’s Placerville Speedway at https://www.hangtown100.com/register-online.

Fifty-seven entries have already been received for the event, which features a $130,000 purse over two nights of USAC NOS Energy Drink National and Western States Midget racing which concludes with a $20,000 to win 100-lap feature on the final night while the overall points champion receives a $12,000 bonus.

Among the entries thus far in the absolutely stacked lineup are recently-crowned World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet (Grass Valley, Calif.) and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standout and dirt track ace Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.).

USAC National champions Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.), Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.), Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, Ind.), Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.), Jerry Coons, Jr. (Tucson, Ariz.), Dave Darland (Lincoln, Ind.), Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) and Rico Abreu (St. Helena, Calif.) have all entered into the fray.

Michael Pickens (Auckland, NZ) and Kaidon Brown (Sydney, AU) are international midget champs who’ll take on the task along with 2019 World of Outlaws feature winners Shane Golobic (Fremont, Calif.), Carson Macedo (Lemoore, Calif.) and Gio Scelzi (Fresno, Calif.), just to name a few of the heavy hitters featuring race winners and champions from coast-to-coast.

Tuesday’s PureCrop1 main event on November 19th will be 30-laps, $5,000-to-win and features the top-12 cars in combined points inverted. Following the action on opening night there will be a post-race party on the fairgrounds with food, drinks, a live band and a lot of fun to be had.

Wednesday night’s Royal Truck Body A-main on November 20th will be 100-laps around the famed red clay oval with the winner picking up a $20,000 payday. The overall points champion for the two nights will pocket a $12,000 bonus.

Reserved seating continues to be on sale for the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 and can be purchased by visiting www.hangtown100.com/tickets.

A rain date has also been established for Thursday November 21st in case of inclement weather. To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com and follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/hangtown100.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto www.placervillespeedway.com.

HANGTOWN 100 ENTRY LIST

(Updated November 11, 2019)

08 Cannon McIntosh/Bixby, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports)

1 Karsyn Elledge/Mooresville, NC (Tucker/Boat Motorsports)

1G Kyle Cummins/Princeton, IN (Jack Yeley)

1K Kyle Larson/Elk Grove, CA (Kyle Larson Open Wheel)

1NZ Michael Pickens/Auckland, NZ (RMS, LLC)

4D Robert Dalby/Anaheim, CA (Ken Dalby)

5 Kevin Thomas, Jr./Cullman, AL (Petry Motorsports)

5G Ben Worth/Coalinga, CA (Dean Alexander)

7BC Tyler Courtney/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson/Marshall Racing)

7x Thomas Meseraull/San Jose, CA (RMS, LLC)

8 Randi Pankratz/Atascadero, CA (Randi Pankratz)

9 Daison Pursley/Locust Grove, OK (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

11E Cory Elliott/Bakersfield, CA (Mitch Elliott)

11K Gage Rucker/Truxton, MO (Cory Kruseman)

15 TBA/TBA (Petry Motorsports)

17BC Chris Windom/Canton, IL (Clauson/Marshall Racing)

17w Shane Golobic/Fremont, CA (Matt Wood Racing)

18K Tony Gualda/Hollister, CA (Cory Kruseman)

19 Spencer Bayston/Lebanon, IN (Brodie Hayward)

19T Tanner Thorson/Minden, NV (Brodie Hayward)

19w Jake Morgan/Fair Oaks, CA (Sala Racing)

20 C.J. Sarna/Palm Desert, CA (C.J. Sarna)

21 Carson Macedo/Lemoore, CA (Tarlton Motorsports)

25 Jerry Coons, Jr./Tucson, AZ (Petry Motorsports)

25x Chase Johnson/Penngrove, CA (Tom Malloy)

27 Tucker Klaasmeyer/Paola, KS (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

27B Jake Bubak/Arvada, CO (Patrick Bourke)

27w Colby Copeland/Roseville, CA (Matt Wood Racing)

39BC Zeb Wise/Angola, IN (Clauson/Marshall Racing)

47BC Andrew Layser/Collegeville, PA (Clauson/Marshall Racing)

47m Michael Faccinto/Hanford, CA (Del Morris)

57 Maria Cofer/Macdoel, CA (Cofer Racing)

63 Frankie Guerrini/San Rafael, CA (Frankie Guerrini)

67 Logan Seavey/Sutter, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

67K Holley Hollan/Broken Arrow, OK (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

67z Brad Sweet/Grass Valley, CA (Willie Kahne)

68 Jonathan Beason/Broken Arrow, OK (Six8 Motorsports)

71 Jesse Colwell/Red Bluff, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

71K Tanner Carrick/Lincoln, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

71m Colby Johnson/Penngrove, CA (Del Morris)

71R Dave Darland/Lincoln, IN (Del Morris)

71x TBA/TBA (RMS, LLC)

73 Dylan Ito/Ventura, CA (Keith Ford)

73K Jake Swanson/Anaheim, CA (Keith Ford)

76E Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, OK (FMR Racing)

76m Jason McDougal/Broken Arrow, OK (FMR Racing)

77w Ryan Bernal/Hollister, CA (Matt Wood Racing)

81 Dillon Welch/Carmel, IN (Tucker/Boat Motorsports)

97 Rico Abreu/St. Helena, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

97K Buddy Kofoid/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

97w Kaidon Brown/Sydney, AU (Matt Wood Racing)

99 Colton Heath/Marysville, WA (Carla & Gaylon Stewart)

99x Robert Carson/Concord, CA