2020 Jackson Motorplex Schedule Highlighted by $100,000 to Win Jackson Nationals

JACKSON, Minn. (November 20, 2019) – Jackson Motorplex officials have been grooming the Jackson Nationals to become one of winged sprint car racing’s marquee events each of the last several seasons.

The 2020 edition will elevate it to one of short track racing’s premier events as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series three-day show June 25-27 will offer a whopping $100,000 to win and $3,000 to start the finale.

The Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids will be the support class the first night and the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series is the support class the final two nights. The event format will be released at a later date.

Jackson Motorplex will host several other huge events next season in addition to the 42nd annual Jackson Nationals.

The 4/10-mile dirt oval welcomes the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series on May 29-30. The opening night pays $5,000 to win and the finale is $7,500 to win.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by C&B Operations invades the track on July 10-11 with the opener offering $12,000 to the winner and the finale providing a $15,000 top prize.

The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions visits Jackson Motorplex on July 31 for a $10,000-to-win event with a Monster Truck Throwdown set for Aug. 1.

The Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series are scheduled for six nights of action – May 22, June 5, June 19, July 17, July 24 and Aug. 21 – prior to the season finale 360 Nationals running Sept. 4-6.

The Bank Midwest Summer Series will run four times on Tuesday nights – June 9, June 30, July 21 and Aug. 25 – featuring IMCA A Mods, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts.

The season starts on May 15 when the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Car Series is the headlining division for the Great Lakes Shootout.

Advanced tickets for the Jackson Nationals as well as the nights featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions and Monster Truck Showdown will go on sale Jan. 1.

Suites and camping can be reserved by calling 605-359-4955.