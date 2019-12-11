2020 USAC National Sprint Car Series Schedule Released

From Richie Murray

SPEEDWAY, IN (December 11, 2019) – Forty-six events at 23 different venues across 14 states dot the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car calendar for the 2020 season with many of the familiar favorites joining a bevy of racetracks making their return to the schedule.

For the 11th consecutive season, the series begins the campaign with three-straight events in Florida, at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala on Feb. 13-14-15. From there, the season kicks into gear in the Midwest springtime with an April 4 visit to Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway, followed by a southern Indiana doubleheader weekend at Bloomington Speedway on April 17 and Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt on April 18.

Seven races are slated for the Month of May with a double-dip weekend on May 1 and May 2 at Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, Kans.) and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, Mo.). The banks of Eldora Speedway welcome the series on May 8-9 for #LetsRaceTwo along with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws. The Week of Indy commences with the 50th running of the Tony Hulman Classic at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track on May 20. May rounds up with two consecutive nights at Minnesota’s Jackson Motorplex, the series’ first trip to the track since 2016.

The 14th edition of Eastern Storm takes the series eastbound to Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey for five sprint races in a six-night span, June 9 at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pa., June 10 at the newly-reconfigured Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, N.J., June 11 at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pa., June 13 at Port Royal Speedway in Pennsylvania and the finale, June 14 at New York’s Weedsport Speedway. June comes to a close with a northern two-fer, first at Indiana’s Plymouth Speedway on June 26 and a return to the state of Michigan and I-96 Speedway for the first time since 2013 on June 27.

Putnamville, Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway celebrates Independence Day in style with the Bill Gardner Sprintacular on July 4, followed a week later by the series’ lone visit to Nebraska and I-80 Speedway on July 9. The second edition of the Corn Belt Nationals arrives on July 10-11 at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway. From one fabled half-mile dirt track to another goes the series on July 15 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

Late July brings about the 33rd installment of Indiana Sprint Week for seven races in nine days across the Hoosier state, opening with Gas City I-69 Speedway on July 24, before heading to Kokomo Speedway on July 25 and Lawrenceburg on July 26. The series hits the road again for the second half of ISW at Terre Haute on July 29, Lincoln Park on July 30, Bloomington on July 31 and Tri-State on August 1, the first time the ISW series has ventured into the month of August since 1993.

The lone non-points, special event of the year, #GYATK Night, takes place at Kokomo on August 26, leading into the ninth running of Sprint Car Smackdown at the quarter mile dirt oval for three nights in a row on August 27-28-29.

Terre Haute’s Jim Hurtubise Classic has the series back at the Action Track for the third time on Sep. 18 as will the Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State on September 19. Gas City’s James Dean Classic brings the USAC Sprints East of Eden and North on I-69 on September 24, followed by the 39th edition of the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway. The Fall Nationals at Lawrenceburg wind down the Midwest portion of the season on October 3.

For USAC, November signals the time to head west for a pair of prestigious events in California and Arizona. First up is the 25th running of the Oval Nationals at Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway for three nights on Nov. 5-6-7. The following week is set for the series’ finale along with the AMSOIL USAC/CRA and Sands Chevrolet Southwest Sprints on Nov. 13-14 at Arizona Speedway for the 53rd Western World Championship in San Tan Valley.

——————————————-

2020 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

Feb 13: Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, FL)

Feb 14: Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, FL)

Feb 15: Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, FL)

Apr 4: Lawrenceburg Speedway (Lawrenceburg, IN)

Apr 17: Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)

Apr 18: (M) Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN)

May 1: Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS)

May 2: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO)

May 8: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

May 9: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

May 20: Terre Haute Action Track (Terre Haute, IN)

May 29: Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN)

May 30: Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN)

Jun 9: Grandview Speedway (Bechtelsville, PA)

Jun 10: Bridgeport Speedway (Swedesboro, NJ)

Jun 11: BAPS Motor Speedway (York Haven, PA)

Jun 13: Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, PA)

Jun 14: Weedsport Speedway (Weedsport, NY)

Jun 26: Plymouth Speedway (Plymouth, IN)

Jun 27: I-96 Speedway (Lake Odessa, MI)

Jul 4: Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)

Jul 9: I-80 Speedway (Greenwood, NE)

Jul 10: (A) (W) Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

Jul 11: (A) (W) Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

Jul 15: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

Jul 24: Gas City I-69 Speedway (Gas City, IN)

Jul 25: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

Jul 26: Lawrenceburg Speedway (Lawrenceburg, IN)

Jul 29: Terre Haute Action Track (Terre Haute, IN)

Jul 30: Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)

Jul 31: Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)

Aug 1: Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN)

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN) (SE)

Aug 27: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

Aug 28: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

Aug 29: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

Sep 18: Terre Haute Action Track (Terre Haute, IN)

Sep 19: (M) Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN)

Sep 24: Gas City I-69 Speedway (Gas City, IN)

Sep 26: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

Oct 3: Lawrenceburg Speedway (Lawrenceburg, IN)

Nov 5: (C) (S) Perris Auto Speedway (Perris, CA)

Nov 6: (C) (S) Perris Auto Speedway (Perris, CA)

Nov 7: (C) (S) Perris Auto Speedway (Perris, CA)

Nov 13: (C) (S) Arizona Speedway (San Tan Valley, AZ)

Nov 14: (C) (S) Arizona Speedway (San Tan Valley, AZ)

—————————–

(M) = Co-sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series

(A) = Event awards appearance points only

(W) = Co-sanctioned by WAR

(C) = Co-sanctioned by USAC/CRA

(S) = Co-sanctioned by the USAC Southwest