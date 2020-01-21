Hafertepe Chasing the All-Star Circuit of Champions In 2020

From Bryan Hulbert

SUNNYVALE, Texas (January 20, 2020) A goal of Sam Hafertepe, Jr. for a long time as been to work back into 410cid Sprint Car competition full time, and in 2020 the four-time champion of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will achieve that goal as the Hills Racing Team No. 15h takes on the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1.

“We’re going to go a different direction in 2020 and focusing on our 410cid racing to chase the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions,” stated Hafertepe. “In addition to competing full time with the All-Stars, we’ll also compete in about 20 World of Outlaws shows and about 10 360 races.”

Taking in several 410cid events over the past couple of seasons while on tour with the American Sprint Car Series, Sam has had varying results and admits there will be challenges but is ready to pursue the task at hand.

“The biggest adaptation we’ll have to make in our program is getting used to the H tires. In the past, we’ve struggled on them, but our team has made some pretty noticeable gains in our program this off season and I’m excited to see where we stack up against the best racers in the country. I think you’ll see us have nights that we are really good and nights that we may struggle but on the whole, I think by the end of the year we should be consistently fast everywhere we go.”

Picking up 40 wins, 94 top-fives, and 114 top-tens in 139 A-Feature starts with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Hafertepe leaves a lasting legacy with the nation’s top 360cid touring series.

“I want to thank everyone involved with The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour for everything they have done over the course of my career. The series provided me with an opportunity to hone my skills against some of the most talented drivers in the country early in my career and during the last 5 years has played an important role in my maturing as a driver. Most importantly, the series taught me what it takes to be a champion. I’m very proud of my accomplishments with The ASCS and I wish them nothing but continued success in 2020.”

Looking at a nearly 80 race lineup in 2020, Hafertepe’s season begins in only a few days as the team heads to Florida for the season opener on Wednesday, February 5 at Volusia Speedway near Barberville, Fla. More information on the series, including the entire 2020 lineup can be found online at http://www.allstarsprint.com.

For continued updates on Sam Hafertepe, Jr. log onto http://www.sam15.com and make sure to find him on Twitter (@samhafertepejr). For news on Hill’s Racing Team, log onto https://www.facebook.com/hillsracing/ and on Twitter (@HillsRacingTeam).