C.J. Leary Scores Sprint Showcase Victory at Canyon Speedway Park

PEORIA, AZ (March 6, 2020) — Powering past “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. on the second lap, C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN) earned the Friday night AMSOIL USAC/CRA & Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car win at Canyon Speedway Park. Driving Bill Michael’s #77M Kodiak Products / Beal’s Auto Body Sherman, the defending USAC National Sprint Car Champion took the $3,000 “Spring Showcase” opener over Davis, “The Demon” Damion Gardner, Brody Roa, and hard charger J.J. Yeley.

Yeley earned the Flowdymanics Hard Charger Award with an eleventh to fifth place run.

Swanson also scored the night’s Woodland Auto Display / Beaver Stripes Fast Time Award by posting a time of 13.738 over the 19-car roster.

The night’s 10-lap heat race victories went to Yeley (Component Repair Company / Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars First Heat) and Gardner (All Coast Construction / Competition Suspension Inc. / Rod End Supply Second Heat).

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA and Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars are back in action at Canyon Speedway Park for Saturday’s (March 7) finale of the “3rd Annual Spring Showcase.”

AMSOIL USAC/CRA / Sands Chevrolet USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series

3rd Annual Spring Showcase

Canyon Speedway Park

Peoria, Arizona

March 6, 2020

Woodland Auto Display / Beaver Stripes Qualifying:

1. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-13.738

2. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-13.869

3. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-13.890

4. Damion Gardner, 1, Alexander-13.967

5. Dennis Gile, 13G, Gile-14.157

6. C.J. Leary, 77M, Michael-14.165

7. Tommy Malcolm, 5X,Napier-14.204

8. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-14.256

9. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-14.342

10. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-14.349

11. J.J. Yeley, 02, Rossi-14.352

12. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-14.370

13. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-14.379

14. Jeremy Ellertson, 22, Ellertson-14.444

15. Michael Curtis, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-14.539

16. Kyle Shipley, 0G, Shipley-14.647

17. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-14.796

18. Ryan Ouerter, 43, Ouerter-15.060

19. Ikaika O’Brien, 11O, O’Brien-15.484

Component Repair Company / Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars First Heat: (10 laps)

1. Yeley

2. Malcolm

3. Tafoya

4. Gile

5. Swanson

6. Roa

7. Gansen

8. McCarthy

9. Curtis

10. O’Brien.

All Coast Construction / Competition Suspension Inc. / Rod End Supply Second Heat: (10 laps)

1. Gardner

2. Williams

3. Davis

4. Leary

5. Sussex

6. Shipley

7. Ellertson

8. Ouerter

9. Johnson.

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions)

1. C.J. Leary (4)

2. Charles Davis Jr. (2)

3. Damion Gardner (6)

4. Brody Roa (9)

5. J.J. Yeley (11)

6. R.J. Johnson (12)

7. Stevie Sussex (8)

8. Dennis Gile (5)

9. Jeremy Ellertson (14)

10. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (1)

11. Michael Curtis (15)

12. Matt McCarthy (13)

13. Chris Gansen (17)

14. Kyle Shipley (16)

15. Ryan Ouerter (18)

16. Ikaika O’Brien (19)

17. Jake Swanson (7)

18. Tommy Malcolm (3)

18. Austin Williams (10)

**Williams flipped on lap on 1 of the feature.

Feature Lap Leaders: Lap 1 Davis, Laps 2-30 Leary

Flowdynamics Hard Charger: J.J. Yeley (11th to 5th)