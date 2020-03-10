Williams Grove Chooses DIRTVision for Streaming Provider

From Cristina Cordova

CONCORD, NC (March 10, 2020) — DIRTVision, world leader in dirt track live streaming, and storied Pennsylvania venue Williams Grove Speedway announced today a broadcast partnership establishing DIRTVision as the exclusive broadcast platform for Williams Grove Speedway’s full regular-season schedule of events headlined by the 410 Sprint division.

“Williams Grove Speedway stands amongst a small group of tracks with weekly programs know around the world,” said Brian Dunlap, Director of Broadcast for DIRTVision. “The caliber of 410 Sprint teams and drivers racing weekly at Williams Grove is second to none. While our fans love watching the Posse take on the Outlaws, we can’t wait for ‘Showtime’ in the words of track announcer Bruce Ellis as he calls the regular season championship at the famed half-mile.”

DIRTVision was already set to broadcast six World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car events and one World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model event from Williams Grove in 2020 and will now carry every regular-season 410 Sprint race, in addition to five scheduled Super Late Model race.

“Williams Grove Speedway has always been one of the top weekly Sprint tracks in the country, and DIRTVision is the industry leader,” said Kathy Hughes, owner of Williams Grove Speedway. “The opportunity to have our weekly program on the same platform as the World of Outlaws gives fans across the country the chance to get to know our drivers better and makes it easier for our fans to follow the Outlaw guys, that should make for even more excitement when they run head to head.”

DIRTVision will kick off the 2020 Williams Grove Speedway season on Sunday, March 15th with the Hoosier Racing Tires ‘Opening Day’ scheduled to start at 2pm ET. Be sure to keep up with @WilliamsGrove and @dirtvision for the latest news. Pricing will be released before the season kickoff.