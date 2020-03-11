Devil’s Bowl 305 305 Nationals Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

MESQUITE, TX (March 11, 2020) – The Devil’s Bowl 305 Sprint Car Nationals scheduled for Friday and Saturday March 12th and 13th has been cancelled due to the high percentage chance of weather and the number of teams traveling from long distances to attend the event.

86 cars had pre-registered for the two-day event. Devil’s Bowl officials did not rule out trying to find a date later in the season to reschedule the program.

The next event at Devil’s Bowl is the Spring Nationals March 20th and 21st featuring the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVtv.