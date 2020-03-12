Thunderbowl Raceway forced to cancel first three races due to Corona Virus outbreak

From Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…The Public Health Department has conferred with Thunderbowl Raceway officials about the current Corona Virus outbreak and has ultimately forced the first three nights of scheduled racing to be canceled.

The March 21st Kings of Thunder headlined event and the April 3rd and 4th World of Outlaws headlined event have been canceled. Updates on future events will be posted as soon as they become available. The next scheduled event will take place on May 2nd.

