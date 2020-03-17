Port Royal, Lincoln, and Williams Grove Cancel Due to COVID-19

(March 17, 2020) – After holding out and completing races last weekend both Port Royal and Williams Grove Speedways have cancelled future events due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Port Royal announced on Tuesday they have cancelled events on March 21st and 28th, Lincoln Speedway cancelled their program on March 21st, and Williams Grove cancelled their event on the 20th and will evaluate future race events soon.

Other cancellations today include the ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series at USA Raceway on Saturday March 20th and Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Series of Nebraska events on April 3rd, 4th, and 11th at I-80 Speedway. More cancellations are expected in the near future.