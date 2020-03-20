Waynesfield Raceway Park Postpones Hampshire Classic

From Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (March 19, 2020) – Do to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s order prohibiting gatherings of 100 people or more in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, Waynesfield Raceway Park will postpone the Third Annual Bob Hampshire Classic that had been scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

“Of course our utmost concern is the health and safety of our fans, staff and race teams. Together we can beat this virus and come out a stronger state and country if we don’t panic, continue to support each and do what the medical experts tell us to do. It’s a shame we have to do this but rest assured we are working to find another date. As of now the other events are still good to go,” said Shane Helms Waynesfield Promoter.

The 360 sprints take center stage at Waynesfield Raceway Park on Saturday, May 23 as the NRA Sprint Invaders take on the teams of the Patriot Sprint Tour in a $3,000 to win affair. The UMP Modifieds also join in on the fun. It’s a big weekend for the two 360 sprint series as they battle at Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday, May 22, then come to Waynesfield before wrapping it up at Eldora Speedway on Sunday. The Patriot Sprint Tour is a 360 sprint racing organization based in New York.

Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions return to Waynesfield as part of the 38th annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek. The traveling All Stars will stop at Waynesfield for the third leg of speedweek on Sunday, June 14 for the Third Annual Rick Ferkel Classic. The NRA 360 sprints will also be in action with $200 being awarded to the highest finishing 305 sprint. The USAC D2 Thunder Midgets will also be in competition. Ferkel, known by his legion of fans as the “Ohio Traveler” is a National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee and is one of the original “outlaws” recording over 400 career sprint car wins.

In what has become one of the must-see events in Ohio, the 12th Annual Jack Hewitt Classic will hit the high banks of Waynesfield Raceway Park on Thursday, July 2 featuring the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (non-wing), the FAST winged 410 sprint series, the USAC D2 Thunder Midgets and the 360 verses 305 challenge. The event honors racing legend and National Sprint Car hall of Fame member Jack Hewitt, a Troy, Ohio native who made a name for himself as a champion with the All Stars, USAC Silver Crown Series and has wins with the World of Outlaws, USAC Sprints and Midgets and wins across the country in winged and non-wing sprints and is renown for his no-nonsense attitude and love of the sport.

Waynesfield Raceway Park will feature the FAST winged 410 sprints, the BOSS non-wing sprints and the USAC D2 Thunder midgets on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Get the latest Waynesfield information anytime online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.