Night Before the 500 Returns August 22nd with Midgets and Sprint Cars

BROWNSBURG, IN (April 1, 2020) — Officials from Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis announced on the Night Before the 500 would receive a reboot on Saturday August 22nd. The event is being held in conjunction with Anderson Speedway featuring non-wing pavement sprint cars and midgets. The announcement was made after officials at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway pushed back to Indianapolis 500 to August 23rd.

The 50-lap sprint car feature will pay $10,000 to the winner while the midget car feature going 20-laps will pay $1,000 to win.

The Night Before the 500 was a long-standing tradition for midget cars that eventually found a home at Lucas Oil Raceway until participation dwindled and the event was discontinued after 2014 with a USAC Silver Crown race on Carburetion Day taking its place.

Entry information, rules, and purse breakdown are available on the Lucas Oil Raceway website at http://www.lucasoilraceway.com/events/night-before-500/